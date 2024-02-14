TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group Welcomes Industry Veteran Simon Robinson to Bolster Coverage of Modern Infrastructure Technology Markets

This is great news for the IT professionals and vendors who look to Enterprise Strategy Group for data-driven analysis and guidance. Post this

Scott Sinclair, Practice Director for the firm's Infrastructure, Cloud and DevOps practice, commented: "Simon is an incredible addition to our team. He brings a wealth of experience and market insight. This is great news for the IT professionals and vendors who look to Enterprise Strategy Group for data-driven analysis and guidance."

"The digital infrastructure market has never been more exciting as technology advancements in areas such as AI and cloud continue to develop apace, presenting organizations with major new opportunities and challenges, not least when it comes to effectively managing and storing their data," said Robinson. "I'm thrilled to join this fantastic research organization to help our clients better understand and navigate the evolving infrastructure landscape and position themselves for continued success."

For more information on Simon Robinson, and Enterprise Strategy Group's storage and hyperconverged infrastructure market coverage, please visit https://www.techtarget.com/esg-global/market/infrastructure/.

