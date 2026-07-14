Techway Services CEO Cathi Coan Named as 2026 Titan 100

The Founder & CEO is recognized among the Dallas-Fort Worth region's top business leaders.

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Techway Services, a certified women-owned IT asset disposition (ITAD), electronics recycling, and critical mineral recovery company today announced that Founder and CEO Cathi Coan has been named as a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree.

The Titan 100 recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region's most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies, but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with nearly half exceeding $60 million in annual revenue.

Coan founded the Carrollton, Texas-based Techway Services more than two decades ago and has grown the company into a trusted, tier-one partner to Fortune 500 companies, expanding its capabilities over the years to include IT asset disposition, medical and laboratory equipment recycling, solar panel and EV battery reclamation, and critical mineral recovery.

Under her leadership, Techway has earned R2v3, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, and holds Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.

"This recognition belongs to the entire Techway team," said Coan. "What began with one warehouse and a great deal of determination has grown into something far greater than I ever imagined, thanks to the incredible people who show up every day committed to doing things the right way. Being named a Titan 100 honoree is truly an honor, and I accept it on behalf of the entire Techway team. This recognition reflects the dedication, integrity, and hard work that each member of our organization brings to our mission every day."

Coan will be honored alongside a class of Dallas-area business leaders spanning across numerous industries from technology to healthcare at the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards held on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry.

Christopher Souza, President & CEO at Oasis Amenities, shared the following message in recognition of this year's honorees: "We are excited to honor the inaugural class of Titans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. We consider this one of the best markets in the US with some of the best talent to back it up."

"The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."

About Techway Services

Techway Services is a certified women-owned business providing end-to-end technology asset lifecycle management, IT asset disposition, and critical mineral recovery services to organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Techway holds R2v3, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications and is recognized by WBENC as a certified Women's Business Enterprise. Learn more at techwayservices.com.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.thetitan100.com

About Oasis Amenities

Oasis Amenities is a full-service design firm that provides developers with a seamless, cost-effective solution by managing every stage of a project from concept and design to construction and operations.

To fill the gaps in Oasis, we then created Alda Strategic. Alda can work with any company to establish their brand identity, help build a better website, gain public relations, or work with developers to bring placemaking into a project to tell a compelling story with a strong, cohesive identity. Learn more at www.oasisamenities.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Zeidler, Techway Services, 1 8474140828, [email protected], techwayservices.com

SOURCE Techway Services