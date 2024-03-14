Tecpinion and WarriorLab Announces Strategic Partnership to Support New and Existing Sweepstakes Casino Operators

Tecpinion and WarriorLab Join Forces to Elevate Sweepstakes Casinos with Expert Consultancy

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecpinion, a swiftly growing iGaming software development studio and staffing service provider has entered into a strategic partnership with WarriorLab with a vision of offering best-in-class business and technical consultancy to companies seeking guidance or exploring sweepstakes casinos.

WarriorLab is a global Management Consulting firm that offers expert and award-winning strategic services to the iGaming, Social Gaming, and Sweepstakes industries. Through their knowledge and expertise in their niche areas, WarriorLab is the industry leader and trusted advisor to the world's foremost businesses and institutions. Through applying unmatched industry knowledge and specialized skills, WarriorLab empowers organizations to grow and build sustainable competitive advantage.

Tecpinion shines as a premier provider of solutions for sweepstakes, along with offering a comprehensive suite of services such as product development, mobile app development, DevOps, and integration services, among others.

This partnership aims to bring together two complementary worlds of technology and strategic operational advisory services under a single umbrella. WarriorLab supports businesses through their award-winning people and approach in optimizing B2C operations and strategy, while Tecpinion oversees the technological enablement of sweepstakes software development. Together, this partnership will enable an A-Z delivery of people-centric technology that acts as a business partner to the professionals that we serve.

Manoj Trivedi, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Tecpinion said, "We are super excited about this newly formed partnership. WarriorLab will help us educate and guide our customers about the sweepstakes industry, expanding our scope in various global locations. Through their vast network of strategic sweepstakes partners and their own hands-on experience, WarriorLab will empower our customers to make more informed decisions. This will also help us bridge the gaps before we start the software development process."

Gali Hartuv, CEO at WarriorLab said, "Tecpinion is an experienced and trusted iGaming software solutions and custom software development services provider. Partnering with Tecpinion facilitates an opportunity to further support WarriorLab's clients seeking to launch next-generation sweepstakes software solutions. We are incredibly excited about this partnership as it broadens our service offering at a technological level, adding value for our clients."

This strategic partnership between these two highly experienced organizations, Tecpinion and WarriorLab, presents a unique collaboration that will support businesses with a robust and one-stop solution for their technological and operational sweepstakes needs.

