Tecpinion is now a GLI-19 certified iGaming platform provider

Tecpinion, an iGaming solutions provider with 8+ years of expertise, is now GLI-19 certified by Gaming Laboratories International — the global standard for gaming compliance. Post this

The GLI-19 standard is an internationally recognised certification that covers primary aspects like core testing and evaluation criteria, established technical standards, system security, operational integrity, regulatory compliance frameworks and player protection. It has strengthened Tecpinion's position as a trusted B2B iGaming partner for operators expanding or launching new businesses in the gambling market.

With this achievement, Tecpinion has succeeded in providing technology solutions that meet international standards and support scalability and innovation. There is a continued commitment to advance its platform and compliance capabilities in line with evolving industry demands.

Tecpinion's platform is designed to support a wide range of iGaming operations, including real money casinos, crypto casinos, social and sweepstakes casinos, along with bespoke, turnkey and white label solutions. To assist operators in managing and growing their businesses efficiently in competitive global markets, the company provides high-performance solutions, scalable architecture, seamless integrations and advanced backend capabilities.

Tecpinion's GLI-certified platform is designed to provide:

Global standards aligned with regulatory compliance

Certification of gaming systems to ensure a secure and fair gaming environment

A scalable infrastructure that supports high-growth operators

Access to regulated markets in a seamless manner

Enhanced player trust through verified platform integrity

As global iGaming regulation continues to evolve, certification from independent testing bodies remains a key requirement for market entry and ongoing compliance. Operators in today's scenario mainly opt for iGaming platforms certified by global certification agencies such as GLI-19 to ensure transparency, player protection, and adherence to local laws.

Commenting on the achievement, Deepti Shukla, CEO at Tecpinion, said: "Achieving GLI certification shows our commitment to maintaining high standards in security, compliance and platform quality, as well as supporting our partners to operate confidently in regulated environments."

Media Contact

Manoj Trivedi, Tecpinion, 91 9926504499, [email protected], https://www.tecpinion.com/

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SOURCE Tecpinion