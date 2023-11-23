Tecpinion Joins Forces with The Ear Platform for Casino Content Partnership

Tecpinion and The Ear Platform Collaborate in a Casino Content Partnership Post this

The Ear is also considered one of the primary industry leaders with a rich portfolio of 130+ game providers. With 20+ years of industry presence and experience, The Ear has catered to the needs of B2C as well as B2B organizations and has served various operators effectively.

Tecpinion is known for its advanced sports betting software solutions, fantasy sports solutions, Crash casino games, iGaming platform as well as other robust & customized iGaming solutions. Tecpinion also offers a wide range of custom software development services to its clients like Integration, product development, DevOps, mobile app.

The aim behind joining forces is to enhance the industry impact and to serve the operators better. Both organizations hold rich experience in the industry, which will allow them to combine expertise as well as resources to achieve common goals. The partnership will also offer increased market access as well as market expansion.

The partnership is also aimed to encourage innovation, resource sharing and will also foster collective growth.

Manoj Trivedi, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Tecpinion said, "We are extremely excited about the new partnership. The Ear Platform's API is rapidly expanding which will allow us to offer a broad selection of casino games to our clients worldwide. The partnership will encourage innovation and will also help us provide top-notch services at affordable cost."

The Commercial Director at The Ear Platform, Andrei Siomlea said, "Tecpinion is one of the trusted iGaming solutions and custom development services provider. It's the best choice for operators looking for future-proof and fully owned iGaming solutions. We are extremely delighted with the partnership as this will help us enhance our reach globally and will help us open doors to new opportunities."

The partnership between two influential organizations, Tecpinion and The Ear Platform will allow them to combine resources, strength, and experiences. This will open various untapped opportunities & geographies for both organizations as well as for operators as both organizations aim to offer best-in-industry services to the operators.

For further updates or insights, please visit the websites of Tecpinion and The Ear Platform.

Media Contact

Manoj Trivedi, Tecpinion, +919926504499, [email protected], https://www.tecpinion.com/

SOURCE Tecpinion