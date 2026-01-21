Tecpinion Partners with Alea for Premium Gameplay Experience

Tecpinion has partnered up with ALEA to enable their operators in providing premium quality gaming experience to the users and launch their businesses in as soon as 8 weeks time

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecpinion, a premium iGaming platform and software development services provider, had partnered up with Alea, the top game aggregator brand globally. The objective is to offer robust solutions with exclusive game content for operators. This partnership means that businesses get access to best-in-class iGaming platforms with a collection of high-quality, trending & engaging games.

Tecpinion possesses a strong portfolio of iGaming products that cater to various niche markets and business demands with source code transfer. They offer ready-to-launch AI-powered iGaming platforms with cutting-edge features that can be customized to clients' requirements, reducing operational complexities for customers. This ensures a smooth progression and growth.

Alea has an extensive portfolio of 20,000 + games sourced from 185+ top providers in the market that includes slots, table games, live dealer games, card games, etc, in a single secure API. Operators are able to gain complete control over UI and UX design throughout the entire player journey. This not only enhances your game offerings but also leads to a high level of engagement.

"We are really excited to partner with Alea, an award-winning casino game aggregator, enabling operators to feature 1000+ elite games for their players. Together, we look forward to building an ecosystem of iGaming, providing operators with strong, scalable, and innovative platforms", says Manoj Trivedi, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Tecpinion

Tecpinion is an ISO-certified iGaming platform solution provider with over 10+ years of experience in delivering sophisticated solutions that meet industry standards. We are confident that our strategic alliance ensures operators work with a dynamic platform and players get the best end user experience," says Eduard Verdaguer, Partnerships Manager at Alea.

What does this Strategic Alliance Mean for iGaming Operators?

Rich Game Catalogue

Operators are able to unlock thousands of games and features.

A comprehensive set of engagement tools that help attract and retain players.

Single Secure API

Enhance your game portfolio and optimise online casino performance with one integration.

performance with one integration. Avail the best price and promotions without investing time and cost in negotiation and set-up fees.

Robust iGaming Platform

A strong set of management tools, like CMS, PAM, CRM, and affiliate management tools, that ease business operations.

Built with the latest architecture, it is more scalable and flexible as per operators' needs.

AI Features

Algorithms like Lifetime Value (LTV), Deposit Forecasting, Game Recommendation, and Fraud Detection ensure rapid growth.

Detection ensure rapid growth. These features can help the business outperform its competitors.

