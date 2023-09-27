Tecta adds industry veteran John Massarelli as Senior Vice President of M&A Business Development

The national leader in commercial roofing adds John Massarelli to their team.
ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecta America is pleased to announce that John Massarelli has joined Tecta to lead the company's efforts in acquiring premier commercial roofing contractors throughout the USA. John comes to Tecta from Beacon Building Products, where he spent nearly 20 years in a number of direct and senior sales leadership roles. In his time at Beacon, John developed strong industry relationships across many sectors and regions throughout the country and was also heavily involved in the integration process following numerous acquisitions.
John will report directly to Dave Reginelli, President and CEO and will work alongside Mark Santacrose, Tecta's Executive Chairman as the Company continues its industry-leading efforts to attract the best contractors and people across the country to join forces with Tecta. Mr. Reginelli commented, "John's years of experience in the industry and his professionalism are well known to contractors throughout the USA. His skills and demeanor match closely with Tecta's needs and culture of caring about our people. We are very excited to add John to our senior executive team and look forward to a long and productive relationship." Mark Santacrose added, "I am excited to add a respected roofing industry veteran like John to help lead our acquisition activities. John will do a terrific job differentiating Tecta's unique and proven business model, compared to more recent financially led entrants in the industry."
"I am extremely excited to be joining Tecta," commented Mr. Massarelli. "I have known the leadership team for many years and have always been very impressed by their professionalism and expertise. They place a big emphasis on their people, and that comes across in everything from their focus on safety to the successful completion of projects. Tecta is the premier commercial roofing contractor in the nation and I am proud to be part of its future growth."
John's appointment is effective today, September 26th, 2023.
