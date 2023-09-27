Tecta adds industry veteran John Massarelli as Senior Vice President of M&A Business Development

John will report directly to Dave Reginelli, President and CEO and will work alongside Mark Santacrose, Tecta's Executive Chairman as the Company continues its industry-leading efforts to attract the best contractors and people across the country to join forces with Tecta. Mr. Reginelli commented, "John's years of experience in the industry and his professionalism are well known to contractors throughout the USA. His skills and demeanor match closely with Tecta's needs and culture of caring about our people. We are very excited to add John to our senior executive team and look forward to a long and productive relationship." Mark Santacrose added, "I am excited to add a respected roofing industry veteran like John to help lead our acquisition activities. John will do a terrific job differentiating Tecta's unique and proven business model, compared to more recent financially led entrants in the industry."