Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Eberhard Companies

"Dave and I look forward to working with the entire Tecta team in serving our clients as Eberhard has since 1945," said Brian Mowatt. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Eberhard to our family of companies. For the last 40 years, Brian Mowatt and Dave Stefko have led Eberhard to become one of the most well-known and respected contractors on the West Coast. We have been extremely impressed by the entire Eberhard organization from field to senior leadership. Like Tecta, Eberhard invests in their employees, focuses on quality and safety, and concentrates on doing what is best for their customers. We look forward to working with Brian, Dave, and the rest of the team as they continue to provide outstanding service to their loyal customer base" said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.

Brian Mowatt, Dave Stefko and Paul McKellar will continue in their current roles alongside other key members of management. The operation will be known as Eberhard, a Tecta America Company, LLC in the southern California market and Eberhard Southwest, a Tecta America Company, LLC, in the southern Nevada market.

"We have known Tecta since it was established in the 2000s and have always thought that one day Eberhard might join Tecta. For Dave Stefko and I, it was of the highest importance to partner with an established company that would ensure the long-term future of Eberhard and its 270+ employees. Dave and I look forward to working with the entire Tecta team in serving our clients as Eberhard has since 1945. We could not be more proud of our team and the Company we have become. Tecta will only further help us grow and provide additional opportunities for our people," said Brian Mowatt.

Dave Stefko added "We have always respected Tecta and the platform they have built. Throughout our history we have consistently grown our business, and we want to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. We feel our partnership with Tecta will help us achieve our goals and continue the Eberhard legacy for many years to come."

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 95 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable quality and safety reputation. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.

Media Contact

Cat Engelby, Tecta America Corp., 507-479-0023, [email protected], www.tectaamerica.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Tecta America Corp.