Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Pieros Construction Co.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pieros to our family of companies. Richard (Rich) Pieros, Jean Pieros and the rest of the Pieros team have built a high-quality company to serve the commercial roofing needs of the Central and Northern New Jersey markets. Like Tecta, Pieros focuses on their employees, safety, and doing what is best for their customers. We look forward to working with Rich, Jean and the rest of the team as they continue to provide outstanding service to their loyal customer base," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.

Rich Pieros will continue in his current role as President and Jean Pieros will continue in her role as Vice President. The operation will be known as Pieros Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

"We have known Tecta and many of their local leaders for a long time. We look forward to working with the entire Tecta team in serving our clients with the same level of excellence they have grown accustomed to. I am especially proud of our team and I am certain this partnership will make us a stronger and better-equipped organization that provides long-term opportunities for our people," said Rich Pieros.

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 95 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable quality and safety reputation. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.

Cat Engelby, Tecta America, 507-242-4330 x1319, [email protected], www.tectaamerica.com

