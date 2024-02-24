Tecta America Commercial Roofing Announces Promotion of Kevin Palmer to President

"Adding Kevin to our leadership team strengthens us in ways which enhance our mission to be the place where the best people in our industry want to work," said Dave Reginelli, CEO. Post this

"I am pleased to announce that effective March 18th, Kevin Palmer will be joining the Tecta corporate team as President. This newly created position reports to me; I will remain CEO. Kevin has a vast amount of experience in roofing and construction accumulated over 30+ years and in multiple operations and markets. His experience includes all facets of the roofing business including production, project management, estimating, and sales," said Dave Reginelli, CEO.

Kevin Palmer said, "It's been a privilege to be picked for this position. Tecta has a strong track record of promoting from within, and my career is a testament to that core value. As someone who has grown up in the business and has led one of Tecta's largest operating units for eight years, I firmly believe I will bring a valuable perspective to Tecta's leadership team".

Dave Reginelli added, "Tecta has grown considerably over the past few years, both organically and through acquisitions. Adding Kevin to our leadership team strengthens us in ways which enhance our mission to be the place where the best people in our industry want to work."

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 95 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable quality and safety reputation. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.

