Tecta America Commercial Roofing completes $210M incremental First Lien Term Loan and $20M Revolving Credit Facility Upsize

The national leader in commercial roofing completed a $210M incremental First Lien Term Loan (replacing $170M Second Lien Term Loan and $40M to balance sheet) and $20M Revolving Credit Facility Upsize to $185M

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecta America completed its $210 million incremental First Lien Term Loan through joint lead arrangers Wells Fargo and RBC Capital Markets. Proceeds will be used to repay Tecta's existing Second Lien Term Loan, to pre-fund acquisitions under letters of intent and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, Tecta added $20 million of revolver capacity to its existing $165 million facility to support continued M&A and general corporate purposes.