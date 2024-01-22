Tecta America Commercial Roofing Opens New Office in Colorado Springs, CO

"We have long targeted Colorado Springs as a growing and desirable market. We are thrilled to partner with Bill Hauschildt who brings over 30 years of roofing experience and will be building out a team in the area," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO. Post this

"We are excited to announce the opening of our Colorado Springs operation, Monument Roofing of Colorado. We have long targeted Colorado Springs as a growing and desirable market. We are thrilled to partner with Bill Hauschildt who brings over 30 years of roofing experience and will be building out a team in the area. Our focus will be serving the roofing needs of our customers with the same safety and quality they have come to know from our other Tecta operations," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.

"I have admired Tecta for many years. I am thrilled to be joining an organization that focuses on always doing what is right for the customer and investing in and taking care of its employees. I look forward to serving the roofing needs of customers in the Colorado Springs market which I have called home for the last 30 years," said Bill Hauschildt.

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 95 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable quality and safety reputation. Tecta is an approved applicator for all major manufacturers. For additional information, please contact Bill Hauschildt at [email protected] or (719) 357-0602.

