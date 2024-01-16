Tecumseh Introduces New A2L, R290, and DC-Powered Refrigeration Technologies at AHR Expo 2024

"Having serviced the European market with R290 solutions for nearly half a decade, Tecumseh is at the forefront of implementing and adapting to equipment needs beyond the 150g limitations in North America," Chris Wiseman. Post this

With the latest updated UL standards in late 2023, R290 refrigeration equipment will be allowed a higher charge limit beyond 150g. Closed appliances (with doors or drawers) will have a maximum charge limit of 300g, while open appliances (without doors) will have a maximum charge limit of 500g. Tecumseh is at the forefront of addressing industry limits, employing proven and reliable compressors like the AL and AJ2 models that have demonstrated success in the European market. The AG compressor, a robust multi-piston reciprocating compressor with a capacity of up to 7HP will be highlighted as the world's first commercially available compressor in its category. Meanwhile, Tecumseh will showcase refined condensing units to align with higher charge limits, incorporating the expansion of Celseon 2.0, a reliable indoor unit that has been well-established in North America. Product sampling for both compressors and systems is anticipated to be available for customers in North American late Q2, with a full commercial release of the expanded R290 portfolio scheduled for Q3-2024.

"Having serviced the European market with R290 solutions for nearly half a decade, Tecumseh is at the forefront of implementing and adapting to equipment needs beyond the 150g limitations in North America. With innovative compressors like the AL and AJ2 models, and the groundbreaking AG compressor, our solutions showcase reliability and efficiency, reinforcing Tecumseh's commitment to meeting industry and regulation demands," says Chris Wiseman, President of Americas at Tecumseh.

"A2L" Solutions for Heat Pump Air Conditioning and Commercial Refrigeration

At AHR Expo, Tecumseh will display rotary compressors which are optimized for hot water heat pump applications with A2L refrigerants. Low-GWP A2L refrigerants are acknowledged as promising alternatives to traditional high-GWP hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Tecumseh's RG and HG rotary compressors are manufactured in its Brazil factory and are now compatible with R454B, with an anticipated expansion of R32 models in late 2024. These rotary compressors are offered in both horizontal and vertical orientations, granting versatility to manufacturing needs, with a capacity offering up to 1HP currently.

In the realm of commercial refrigeration, Tecumseh is preparing its system offerings to operate with R454C and 455A for compressors exceeding 15cc displacement, encompassing reciprocating compressor options like the AL, AJ2, FH, and even the VS scroll models. These compressors will be incorporated into Tecumseh's own condensing unit platforms such as the Celseon and the ARGUS units.

Expanding Condensing Unit Solutions

Tecumseh is introducing the 12HP XL-ARGUS at AHR, a robust outdoor condensing unit designed for walk-in cold rooms and freezers, that comes with multi-refrigerant and multiple features depending on various market demands. Additionally, Tecumseh will unveil the Tecumseh CRIOS for the first time, a premium quality evaporator offered in both air and electric defrost. The ARGUS and CRIOS will serve as Tecumseh's flagship premium offerings in North America, soon to be A2L-ready, enabling operation with R454C and R455A refrigerants to align with evolving refrigerant trends. Jeremy James, Director of Engineering Systems, says, "We are thrilled to showcase this comprehensive lineup, addressing current needs and positioning ourselves at the forefront of future requirements with A2L refrigerants, covering segments that are not compatible with R290 propane."

DC-Powered Solutions for EV, Medical, Thermal Management, and Specialized Cooling

Masterflux, a division under Tecumseh, is set to showcase new variable DC compressors and systems for cooling and refrigeration for mobile and stationary applications. Highlighting this lineup is the Alpine platform, the world's first 850 VDC heat pump compressor which is optimized for electrified vehicle applications such as battery thermal control and cabin air conditioning. It operates with R134a/1234yf/513A, and is soon to support R290 refrigerant. Masterflux also displays the new, fully electric eMRU, a low-profile Electric Mobile Refrigeration Unit with paired evaporators. The system is specifically designed for last-mile delivery of refrigerated goods by electrified vehicles. Sierra compressor, which has been used in mobile cooling and refrigeration applications by a number of vehicle manufacturers over two decades, is also increasingly used for stationary DC-powered applications such as heat pumps. With a strong presence in the electrified vehicle applications, Masterflux is rapidly expanding its solutions to diverse DC-powered applications such as solar, BESS and energy storage, and indoor farming.

Celebrating 90 years of Product Excellence

Tecumseh will launch a series of celebrations in 2024 commencing at the AHR Expo, as they commemorate their historic 90th-year anniversary. Since Tecumseh pioneered the first hermetically sealed compressor in 1934, the company has touched millions of lives globally through air conditioning and refrigeration compressor technologies. Over the nine decades, the company continued to evolve its portfolio of compressors. Today, Tecumseh produces comprehensive systems, including condensing units, racks, chillers, and cold room control systems. During AHR, Tecumseh will host a customer appreciation event on the first day from 3 pm to 5 pm, a gesture to express gratitude and recognition for their esteemed customers whose continued support has been integral to Tecumseh's journey of product reliability and excellence.

About Tecumseh Products Company LLC

Founded in 1934, Tecumseh Products Company LLC is a leading global manufacturer of hermetic reciprocating, rotary and scroll compressors ranging in capacity from 1/15th to 30 horsepower, as well as offering a complete line of condensing units and systems for use in residential and commercial refrigeration and air conditioning applications. Tecumseh products are manufactured on four continents and sold globally through a network of sales professionals, authorized wholesalers and licensed distributors offering brand names that include: AE®, AE2®, AW®, Celseon®, L'Unite Hermetique®, Masterflux®, Silensys®, and Wintsys®. Tecumseh Products Company LLC is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Media Contact

Hiroshi Saito, Tecumseh Products, 1 7349347352, [email protected], www.tecumseh.com

SOURCE Tecumseh Products