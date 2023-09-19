Tecumseh Showcases a Wide Portfolio of Refrigeration Systems at AHR Mexico 2023

At AHR Mexico 2023, Tecumseh showcases multiple lineups of condensing unit solutions, featuring Tauri, a robust and durable condensing unit platform for commercial refrigeration applications up to 15HP.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecumseh Products Company LLC, a global leader in refrigeration and cooling solutions, is proud to feature the expansion of its product portfolio at the AHR Mexico 2023 Expo. The new products include the Tauri Slimline Condensing Units, the arrival of the PAC3 systems, and the expansion of Tecumseh Argus, all set to take the spotlight at the event.

Chris Wiseman, President of Americas, commented on Tecumseh's participation in AHR Mexico 2023, saying, "The evolving demand for innovative cooling solutions in Mexico spans various sectors, including commercial refrigeration, air conditioning, and DC-powered refrigerated transport. Tecumseh has made substantial investments in enhancing our technological offerings to ensure we meet the expectations of Mexico's refrigeration industry. AHR Mexico serves as the perfect platform for us to directly showcase our diverse expertise to our valued customers."

Slim Line Condensing Unit Offerings

At AHR Mexico 2023, the primary product taking center stage is the Tauri condensing unit platform, catering to a broad horsepower range from to 15HP, tailored for both medium and low-temperature applications. Tauri stands out for its meticulously crafted, slim, and compact design, making it exceptionally well-suited for installations where space constraints are a concern, such as indoor cold rooms and milk tanks. It excels in environments with ambient temperatures of up to 43C (109.4F), offering unrivaled versatility for various chilled and frozen applications.

Tauri's technical architecture showcases a condenser crafted from a blend of copper and aluminum, an optimal choice for even the harshest operating conditions. At its core lies Tecumseh's renowned commercial application compressors, originally formulated by L'Unite Hermetique. These compressors have upheld their historical reputation for reliability and durability, ensuring consistent performance to this day. They deliver industry-leading efficiency and cost-effectiveness across the entire capacity spectrum, spanning up to 15HP, with options tailored for both medium and low temperatures, operational within the evaporating range of +10C (50F) to -30C (-22F).

Alternatively, the PAC3, a globally recognized condensing unit widely adopted in Asia, Europe, and South America, is set to make its debut in the North American market at AHR Mexico 2023. Much like the Tauri, the PAC3 offers a solution for a wide range of platforms, from floor mounts to rooftops and wall mounts. The PAC3 comes with an additional high grade housing, tailored to thrive in high ambient and humid conditions, having undergone vigorous salt spray testing and ambient conditioning. The PAC3 system is engineered to minimize noise levels, rendering it a suitable choice for indoor and commercial applications.

Tecumseh will also showcase its flagship Argus Condensing Unit, highlighting its robust performance and versatility for both indoor and outdoor walk-in cold-room solutions. The current product family continues to evolve, expanding its capacity range up to 12 HP and refining its feature set to meet the dynamic demands of the industry. The Tecumseh Argus has earned a prestigious reputation as an award-winning product in the 2019 Dealer Design Awards. Industry experts have praised its remarkable functionality and serviceability, specifically for its positioning of the electrical panel, which is isolated from the system's inner frame. This presentation underscores Tecumseh's dedication to innovative refrigeration solutions that exceed customer expectations while ensuring their safety in the field.

Tecumseh will also display its extensive range of compressors at AHR Mexico, including reciprocating, scroll, and rotary compressors. These compressors are renowned for their robustness and reliability, catering to a diverse spectrum of low, medium, and high-temperature applications. As part of Tecumseh's unwavering commitment to global sustainability, the event will also highlight their compressor solutions optimized for low-GWP refrigerants, exemplified by their compatibility with R-290. This forward-looking approach reflects Tecumseh's dedication to eco-friendly refrigeration solutions that align with the evolving industry standards and environmental concerns. Most notably, the AL compressor platform will make its debut in AHR Mexico. It's up to 15% more energy-efficient than the industry alternatives and is packed in a footprint that is 5% shorter in height compared to the competition. It has an expanded L/MBP operating range that offers versatility in various applications while being optimized for R-290 refrigerants.

Tecumseh has recently unveiled its revamped website, featuring an innovative application search tool that enables users to explore the product catalog based on specific applications relevant to their businesses and contractor needs. Additionally, the product search functionality has been enhanced with new search fields, enriching the user experience by providing filters for product attributes such as compressor family, refrigerants, voltages, displacements, and more. Discover these user-friendly improvements by visiting www.tecumseh.com for further details.

