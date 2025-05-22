TED Shorts Powered by Genuin: A New Era of Bite-Sized Video Brilliance Inside TED's Own Digital Ecosystem

"With our new integration of Genuin's video-powered community platform, we're offering a more seamless way for our audience to discover TED content – one that invites depth over distraction, and connection over consumption." Post this

Revolutionizing Engagement in Thought Leadership & Social Impact

TED is the world's leading platform for discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Now, by embedding Genuin-powered vertical video communities into its digital experience, TED is setting a new standard for engagement in the nonprofit, media, education, and innovation sectors.

With Genuin, TED's engaged audiences can learn from speakers and thought leaders in new formats and explore personalized video feeds curated by AI - using signals like content themes, individual interests, trending topics, and community engagement to surface the most relevant ideas for each viewer. Looking ahead, this experience may expand to unlock new ways for audiences to engage more deeply through interactive discussions and other emerging forms of connection – all within TED's thoughtfully designed, curated environment.

By taking greater ownership of content and engagement through community-building in TED's own ecosystem, TED is pioneering a new model of digital participation, one where audiences aren't just watching ideas unfold; they're actively shaping them through their viewing behavior, video popularity, contextual relevance, and other zero- and first-party data signals that inform discovery, discussion, and community experiences.

"TED has always been about igniting conversations and spreading ideas," said Tricia Maia, Head of Product at TED. "With our new integration of Genuin's video-powered community platform, we're offering a more seamless way for our audience to discover TED content – one that invites depth over distraction, and connection over consumption. It's an antidote to doomscrolling: personalized, purposeful, and rooted in curiosity."

"The best ideas don't just inform; they spark action," said Maia. "Genuin is helping TED transform from a one-way experience into a shared dialogue – now within TED's own trusted, curated space, where meaningful reflection and discussion can flourish without the noise, distractions, or unpredictability of other platforms."

Genuine Momentum: Redefining the Future of Digital Community Engagement

The TED partnership underscores Genuin's rapid expansion into the mission-driven, nonprofit, and thought leadership sectors. TED joins a growing list of industry leaders leveraging Genuin to move beyond traditional content distribution into interactive, monetizable, and community-driven ecosystems.

As more global organizations seek to own, scale, and monetize engagement within their digital channels and break free from the limitations of external social platforms, Genuin's embeddable video experience infrastructure and community network offers a turnkey solution that integrates seamlessly into owned and operated platforms—driving higher audience participation, deeper insights, and sustainable revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome TED as a new customer. Their decision to partner with us reflects the confidence market leaders have in our infrastructure, to reclaim ownership of social engagement, and to provide curated, brand-safe experience to users inside their digital channels," said Rahul Sheth, CFO of Genuin. "We look forward to supporting TED in achieving their goals and are excited for the mutual value this collaboration will generate."

About TED

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives.

About Genuin

Genuin is a generative video experience infrastructure for brands to bring the power of social video into their own digital properties. By embedding scrollable, shoppable vertical video directly into websites and apps, Genuin transforms owned channels into engaging, revenue-generating experiences—driving discovery, boosting engagement, and unlocking new media, commerce, and community revenue.

Founded in 2021, Genuin reduces reliance on third-party social platforms by helping brands reclaim ownership of content, audience relationships, and data. Its AI-powered infrastructure enables the creation and curation of vertical video featuring creators, partners, and fans—all in a 100% brand-safe, cookieless environment. With commerce integrations, sponsored video units, and zero-party data insights, Genuin transforms marketing into a profit center—unlocking new revenue, loyalty, and ROI.

For more information about Genuin and its innovative community-building platform, visit https://begenuin.com/ and LinkedIn

