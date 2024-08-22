Teddi Mellencamp Headlines the Melanoma Research Foundation's 23rd Annual New York City Gala

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) will host its 23rd Annual New York City Gala on Thursday, October 24 at The Plaza Hotel. This inspirational event honors those in the melanoma community who are making an impact and raises critical research dollars with the unified goal of driving melanoma treatment innovation and progress to one day find a cure for this disease impacting over 1.4 million Americans today. The gala welcomes TV personality, wellness coach, co-host of the top-rated podcast "Two Ts in a Pod", melanoma patient and 2023 melanoma awareness month #GetNaked spokesperson, Teddi Mellencamp, as this year's headliner.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) will host its 23rd Annual New York City Gala on Thursday, October 24 at The Plaza Hotel. This inspirational event honors those in the melanoma community who are making an impact and raises critical research dollars with the unified goal of driving melanoma treatment innovation and progress to one day find a cure for this disease impacting over 1.4 million Americans today.

The gala welcomes TV personality, wellness coach, co-host of the top-rated podcast "Two Ts in a Pod", melanoma patient and 2023 melanoma awareness month #GetNaked spokesperson, Teddi Mellencamp, as this year's headliner.

"I am incredibly honored to host a truly remarkable occasion celebrating melanoma patients, caregivers, clinicians and the tremendous progress achieved with respect to melanoma treatment," said Teddi Mellencamp. "As a melanoma patient and advocate, this event is near and dear to my heart, especially as we work together to fund groundbreaking treatments that will enable more options and hope for all those afflicted with this disease."

With a goal of raising over $1.3 million, gala attendees, donors and sponsors will have a profound impact and create a legacy of hope for this community. Funds generated through the gala will support the MRF's mission empowering melanoma education programs, funding critical research grants and aiding federal and state level advocacy initiatives.

Throughout the event, the MRF will present and honor Julie Russak, MD, FAAD with its Compassionate Care Award and Daniel Coit, MD, FACS, attending surgeon of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and professor of surgery at Weill-Cornell Medical College with its Humanitarian Award. Two courage awards will be presented to individuals whose courageous stories inspire the melanoma community including; 2024 #GetNaked spokesperson and Miami Dolphins Running back, Raheem Mostert along with Marit Peterson, pediatric melanoma survivor.

Celebrity esthetician Ian Michael Crumm will receive this year's Influencer Award for his advocacy work around sun safety and melanoma prevention. At an early age, Ian was inspired by his grandmother, a melanoma survivor, to learn about the importance of caring for one's skin. When asked about receiving this award, Ian shared: "Leading with knowledge from professional training, posting on social media, hosting events and working with other skin health champions gives me an amazing platform to raise awareness for skin cancer and melanoma. I hope to encourage everyone who comes into contact with my content to see dermatologists for regular skin checks so we can save as many lives as possible from this horrible, fast-metastasizing disease."

Gala attendees will celebrate the melanoma community through a seated dinner, once-in-a-lifetime auction items and experiences, special presentations and an exciting Fund-a-Grant that will help enable the next groundbreaking treatment.

The MRF thanks its event co-chairs including Tom Chiusano, Michelle Henry, MD, FAAD and Samer Jaber, MD, its auction and volunteer co-chairs and host committee who collectively contribute to the development of this 23rd annual NYC Gala.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website (www.melanoma.org) is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

