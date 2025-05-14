Teddy Group Selects Centric Market Intelligence to Power Market Expansion with Competitor Benchmarking and Data-Driven Decision-Making

With Centric Market Intelligence, we will be able to quickly compare seasonal trends and pricing strategies, helping us make smarter buying and pricing decisions. Post this

The integration of Centric Market Intelligence to Terranova's pricing and planning processes, will empower the brand to define more precise starting prices and markdown strategies per market and per channel.

"One of the most valuable insights we expect from Centric is understanding product velocity—what sells out first and why. This will guide our pricing, assortment and replenishment strategies, making our e-commerce and marketplace approach more efficient and competitive."

The implementation of Centric Market Intelligence comes at a pivotal time for the Teddy Group's digital transformation and marketplace expansion. With aims to consolidate its presence in local markets with a structured marketplace and logistics expansion plan, the Teddy Group sought a solution to the lack of real-time market insights and manual approach taken to forecasting and analysis across the product development, pricing and marketing processes.

"We needed a better understanding of how to approach each different market with a different strategy," says Filippo Cisterni, eCommerce Manager at the Teddy Group. "At Teddy Group, we are driven by data in every single team - it is key for us in every aspect of our strategy. With Centric Market Intelligence, we will now have real-time insights on competitors and market trends."

To maximize their market impact, Terranova requires in-depth, real-time insights to benchmark competitor assortments and pricing strategies across each marketplace to optimize the brand's relevancy and market penetration. This visibility will guide Terranova's decisions about how to localize their product offering with competitive initial price points and markdown strategies for each market. Prior to Centric Market Intelligence, competitor analysis was done manually via spreadsheets or through one-time reports from third-party vendors, which lacked live updates and historical trend visibility.

"[Previously], our marketplace manager would spend up to 8 hours per channel manually selecting product listings for each marketplace, cross-referencing data in spreadsheets to determine the best assortment and pricing strategy every season," explains Cisterni, "With Centric Market Intelligence, we will be able to quickly compare seasonal trends and pricing strategies, helping us make smarter buying and pricing decisions."

While initial implementation focuses on the Terranova brand, successful adoption will lead to expansion across other Teddy Group brands in the near future.

"One of the key points in evaluating Centric over other solutions was the ease of comparison. It will give us clear, actionable insights into how the market is evolving season by season and how our competitors apply their strategies. Other tools we used in the past provided trend insights, but they lacked the depth of analysis we needed—Centric will allow us to make data-driven decisions with a level of precision we didn't have before," concludes Cisterni.

"Retailers today need rapid access to market intelligence to make strategic decisions and stay competitive. Teddy Group's data-driven partnership with Centric Market Intelligence delivers a competitive advantage that is necessary for retail expansion. Manual processes are being transformed into actionable insights across pricing optimization, merchandising decisions and marketplace growth across multiple regions," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software.

Teddy S.p.A. Group (http://www.teddy.it/en)

Teddy Group is an Italian fashion company with a big dream: to offer more than just clothes, sharing a world to belong to. Through the brands Terranova, Rinascimento, Calliope and QB24, it wants to dress the world with beauty, welcome, promoting personal fulfillment, serving customers in 79 markets, thanks to an omnichannel distribution that includes online, directly managed or franchised single-brand stores and wholesale distribution.

In 2023, the Group achieved a turnover of 672.5 million euros and retail revenues of 1.115 billion euros, with 841 stores and 3,464 employees.

