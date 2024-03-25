TEDxBocaRaton Announces 2024 Theme: Divergence & Speaker Lineup Saturday, May 11 at BRiC

"The Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) serves as the perfect backdrop for our event, symbolizing the convergence of innovation, technology, and creativity," said Erik Mintz and Cindy Metzler, TEDxBocaRaton organizers. Post this

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC),

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Cost: Early-ticket price is on sale now @ $40 ($60 full retail)

Tickets: Available at https://tedxbocaraton.com/

TEDxBocaRaton continues its tradition of delivering a captivating lineup of speakers who are making waves in their respective fields. This year's speakers include:

1. Kanwal Bawa, MD

Distinguished medical doctor and sexual wellness expert, Dr. Kanwal Bawa, is known globally as the "Dr. Sex Fairy™." Through her advocacy, research, and innovative products, she is reshaping conversations around sexual health and empowerment.

2. Carole Blueweiss

Redefining aging, Carole Blueweiss brings over 25 years of expertise in physical therapy and geriatric care. Her holistic approach emphasizes the mind-body connection and challenges traditional notions of aging.

3. Ved Chirayath

Aerospace engineering professor, physicist, inventor and National Geographic explorer, Ved Chirayath, pioneers next-generation sensing technologies to study and protect life on earth and beyond. His interdisciplinary work pushes the boundaries of scientific exploration.

4. Melissa Daimler

A culture thought leader, Melissa Daimler, focuses on aligning organizational values with behaviors to drive long-term success. Her innovative strategies have made a significant impact on employee engagement and performance at many organizations including WeWork and Udemy.

5. Sean Davis

Philanthropic private equity investor, Sean Davis, pioneers' new models for combining wealth creation with social impact. His work at Merton Capital Partners is redefining how philanthropy intersects with private equity to transform the world through giving pledges.

6. Sixcia Devine

Social entrepreneur and author, Sixcia Devine, empowers communities through her non-profit organization Caritas Smile. Her innovative approach combines philanthropy with eco-tourism to create lasting change throughout the world.

7. Robert DePalma

Dinosaur hunter and researcher, Robert DePalma, unlocks the secrets of the past through cutting-edge fossil analysis. His work sheds light on Earth's history and provides valuable insights into our planet's future.

8. MeiMei Fox

NY Times Bestselling author, MeiMei Fox, empowers individuals to share their stories with the world. Her Forbes column focuses on purpose-driven entrepreneurship and her company Your Bestselling Book, takes a scientific and soulful approach to helping others find their voice and make an impact.

9. Angela Hunte

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Angela Hunte, performs her nostalgic song Empire State of Mind. Angela is passionate about music, having spent her childhood in Trinidad and adulthood in Brooklyn, NY. Her musical journey and upcoming projects promise to captivate audiences worldwide.

10. Pedro Meneses

Aerospace engineer turned entrepreneur, Pedro Meneses, pioneers' drone-based logistics solutions with his company Aerialoop. His innovative approach to technology and business is shaping the future of transportation.

11. Pete Vargas

Serial entrepreneur and father of five, Pete Vargas, teaches others how to stay on track even when life throws you a curve ball or two! He shares with others the power to help grow their brand and businesses through storytelling and stages. His system has transformed the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide.

TEDxBocaRaton invites attendees to join this transformative journey of exploration and discovery. Don't miss out on this opportunity to engage with ideas that challenge, inspire, and reshape our understanding of the world.

For more information about the speakers and event, visit https://tedxbocaraton.com/.

