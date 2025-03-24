TeeBoxx Revolutionizes Golf Tech with a Premium All-in-One Golf Cart Accessory

TeeBoxx, Inc. is proud to introduce TeeBoxx, the ultimate fusion of luxury and innovation for golfers. This all-in-one golf cart accessory transforms your game with cutting-edge technology, seamlessly integrating convenience, entertainment, and performance into every round. Currently LIVE on Kickstarter, TeeBoxx is already generating buzz among golfers and tech enthusiasts alike.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeeBoxx, Inc. is proud to introduce TeeBoxx, the ultimate fusion of luxury and innovation for golfers. This all-in-one golf cart accessory transforms your game with cutting-edge technology, seamlessly integrating convenience, entertainment, and performance into every round.
"We set out to create something that truly enhances the golfing experience, and TeeBoxx does just that," said Matt Albee, Founder of TeeBoxx. "From wireless charging to premium sound, it's designed for golfers who want to stay connected, entertained, and focused on their game—all without distractions."
TeeBoxx: Power Your Golf Game, Amplify Your Experience
TeeBoxx is a game-changer for golfers, packed with premium features:
- Wireless Phone Charging & Secure Mounting
- Never worry about a dead phone again. TeeBoxx keeps your device powered up wirelessly while ensuring a stable, easy-access mount for GPS, scorekeeping, and more.
- Hi-Fi Bluetooth Stereo Speaker
- Turn your golf cart into an entertainment hub with crystal-clear Bluetooth audio—perfect for playlists, podcasts, or even catching up on a game between swings.
- Rexx-Grip™ Magnet Technology
- Designed for the roughest terrains, our advanced magnet technology secures TeeBoxx firmly to your cart, ensuring stability on even the bumpiest courses.
- Premium Rugged Carrying Case
- TeeBoxx comes with a durable carrying case, keeping it protected and travel-ready for every round.
Now LIVE on Kickstarter – Already over 300% Funded!
TeeBoxx officially launched on March 3, 2025, on Kickstarter, offering exclusive early-bird discounts before its official retail release at $179.
