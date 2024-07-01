Teen Fiction Starring "Hip Hop Charlie" Encourages Young Christians to Share God's Word

Xulon Press presents a young adult fictional story that combines a uniquely creative story with the message, "Let me tell you about my Jesus."
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sammy Nelson provides teen readers with Christian inspiration led by the coolest of characters in Hip Hop Charlie: A Christian Teen Who is Engaging His School and His City with the Gospel ($12.99, paperback, 9781662897757; $24.99, hardcover, 9781662897764; $5.99, e-book, 9781662897771).
According to Nelson, the Holy Spirit gave him the idea to create a teenaged character built around the phrase, "Let me tell you about my Jesus." Using the letters from that phrase as an attention getting acronym, he created a character that teens would appreciate, someone cool, popular and wearing jewelry with the acronym's letters. Readers will follow Hip Hop Charlie (HHC) as he carries his bible everywhere he goes including at school. He sets a wonderful example of a young Christian, not allowing anyone or anything to stop him from sharing the Good News. HHC demonstrates bravery risking his own personal safety and feelings to continue sharing the Good News despite obstacles. Readers will be impressed how he remains focused on the calling that Jesus Christ has anointed him to do. Along the way, HHC trains his friends to follow to do the same.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Nelson said, "I was in my doctoral studies when the Holy Spirit inspired me to come up with a punchline that would get people's attention so that I could share the gospel with them."
Sammy Nelson holds a doctorate in ministry with a concentration in church growth and evangelism. For forty years, he has been sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ in the church and in the community. Nelson works with children through his church's outreach program called, "Kids on Main Street." This ministry provides children with free tutoring, snacks and the Word of God. In addition, he teaches the Bible at the local community school with the "Good News Club" through "Child Evangelism Fellowship." He uses unconventional ways to share the gospel with people. Nelson's favorite hobby is meeting people and loving them with the love of Jesus Christ.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Hip Hop Charlie: A Christian Teen Who is Engaging His School and His City with the Gospel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Sammy Nelson, Salem Author Services, (352) 284-8535, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article