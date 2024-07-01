Teen Fiction Starring "Hip Hop Charlie" Encourages Young Christians to Share God's Word

I was in my doctoral studies when the Holy Spirit inspired me to come up with a punchline that would get people's attention so that I could share the gospel with them. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Nelson said, "I was in my doctoral studies when the Holy Spirit inspired me to come up with a punchline that would get people's attention so that I could share the gospel with them."

Sammy Nelson holds a doctorate in ministry with a concentration in church growth and evangelism. For forty years, he has been sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ in the church and in the community. Nelson works with children through his church's outreach program called, "Kids on Main Street." This ministry provides children with free tutoring, snacks and the Word of God. In addition, he teaches the Bible at the local community school with the "Good News Club" through "Child Evangelism Fellowship." He uses unconventional ways to share the gospel with people. Nelson's favorite hobby is meeting people and loving them with the love of Jesus Christ.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Hip Hop Charlie: A Christian Teen Who is Engaging His School and His City with the Gospel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Sammy Nelson, Salem Author Services, (352) 284-8535, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press