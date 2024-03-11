Teen-Led "UnTextbooked" Podcast Earns Prestigious Ambies® Nomination

"'UnTextbooked' is more than a podcast. It's a movement that empowers teens to engage with influential thinkers and explore narratives that speak directly to the issues they are passionate about." -- Victor Ye, co-founder and producer of UnTextbooked Post this

Founded by a trio of teens during the early months of the pandemic, the project has flourished under the auspices of the History Co:Lab, a forward-thinking nonprofit committed to catalyzing communities and co-creating learning experiences to support the thriving of young people, and amplifying youth voices in design thinking and public discourse. The collaboration between "UnTextbooked" and the History Co:Lab has been instrumental in broadening the podcast's reach, bringing the perspectives of a diverse group of young people to the forefront of conversations at leading global conferences, including ASU+GSV, SXSW EDU and others.

CeCe Payne, executive producer for "UnTextbooked" shared, "Being the only indie podcast to be nominated for an Ambie as the Best History Podcast is an honor and a testament to the brilliance, dedication, and unique voice of the young people who drive this project."

Co-founder and producer Victor Ye added, "We hope this is a chance to share that 'UnTextbooked' is more than a podcast. It's a movement that empowers teens to engage with influential thinkers and explore narratives that speak directly to the issues they are passionate about. This recognition motivates us to continue our mission of fostering a deeper understanding of history through the unique viewpoints of young people."

The Ambies® nomination underscores the significant impact of "UnTextbooked" in redefining how historical content is presented and consumed, setting a new standard for educational media produced by and for young people.

Media Contact

CeCe Payne, History CO:LAB, 1 3474494688, [email protected], untextbooked.org

SOURCE History CO:LAB