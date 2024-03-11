Teen-Led "UnTextbooked" Podcast Earns Prestigious Ambies® Nomination

In an unprecedented achievement for independent digital media, "UnTextbooked," a pioneering podcast created and led by teens with an innovative approach to historical content, has been nominated for the esteemed Ambies® award for the Best History Podcast. It is the sole independent entity to be recognized in this category.
NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an unprecedented achievement for independent digital media, "UnTextbooked," a pioneering podcast created and led by teens, has been nominated for the esteemed Ambies® award for the Best History Podcast. This nomination highlights the podcast's exceptional quality and innovative approach to historical content and also marks it as the sole independent entity to be recognized in this category.
"UnTextbooked" stands out by inviting its audience into deep, insightful conversations of teen producers with a roster of distinguished historians and journalists. The podcast, led, produced, and hosted by young people, shares their explorations of pressing issues through books and museums, offering them a platform to engage with complex subjects through a lens that resonates with their experiences and curiosities.
Founded by a trio of teens during the early months of the pandemic, the project has flourished under the auspices of the History Co:Lab, a forward-thinking nonprofit committed to catalyzing communities and co-creating learning experiences to support the thriving of young people, and amplifying youth voices in design thinking and public discourse. The collaboration between "UnTextbooked" and the History Co:Lab has been instrumental in broadening the podcast's reach, bringing the perspectives of a diverse group of young people to the forefront of conversations at leading global conferences, including ASU+GSV, SXSW EDU and others.
CeCe Payne, executive producer for "UnTextbooked" shared, "Being the only indie podcast to be nominated for an Ambie as the Best History Podcast is an honor and a testament to the brilliance, dedication, and unique voice of the young people who drive this project."
Co-founder and producer Victor Ye added, "We hope this is a chance to share that 'UnTextbooked' is more than a podcast. It's a movement that empowers teens to engage with influential thinkers and explore narratives that speak directly to the issues they are passionate about. This recognition motivates us to continue our mission of fostering a deeper understanding of history through the unique viewpoints of young people."
The Ambies® nomination underscores the significant impact of "UnTextbooked" in redefining how historical content is presented and consumed, setting a new standard for educational media produced by and for young people.
Media Contact
CeCe Payne, History CO:LAB, 1 3474494688, [email protected], untextbooked.org
SOURCE History CO:LAB
