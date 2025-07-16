Teen Skincare, Finally Done Right: Renowned Dermatologist Dr. Ashley Magovern and Her Daughters Launch Fawn™

"With my daughters alongside me, I created Fawn to cut through the chaos and give teens a skincare routine they can actually trust—simple, effective, and rooted in real science." - Dr. Ashley Magovern Post this

Fawn keeps skincare simple—but seriously effective. The line pairs trusted ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide with next-level actives often reserved for the derm's office, delivering pro-level care in an approachable, teen-tested routine.

"After 20 years as a dermatologist, I've seen how overwhelming skincare has become—especially for teens," said Dr. Ashley Magovern. "They're not just dealing with hormonal acne and sensitive skin anymore. It's disrupted sleep from screen time, hormonal changes linked to blue light, and nonstop noise from TikTok influencers promising quick fixes. With my daughters alongside me, I created Fawn to cut through the chaos and give teens a skincare routine they can actually trust—simple, effective, and rooted in real science."

Teens aren't just paying attention to skincare—they're reshaping the industry, spending a record $374 per year on beauty, up 10% from last year. But while aesthetic packaging may drive clicks, many are learning the hard way that it doesn't always mean they're getting quality skincare.

"I was always asking my mom to try the latest viral products I'd see on TikTok—things promising a 'perfect glow' or 'instant acne relief,' by people I looked up to," said Mary Magovern. "Our friends were in the same boat, but without a derm mom to guide them," added Sammy. "Skincare felt confusing and way too complicated. We wanted to make something real, effective, and super easy to use—but obviously, it still had to be cute."

Fawn launches with four foundational products:

Clarity Cloud Cleanser ($24) : Gentle foaming cleanser calibrated to check bacteria overgrowth without chewing through the skin barrier

: Gentle foaming cleanser calibrated to check bacteria overgrowth without chewing through the skin barrier Acne Clearing Wipes ($34) : Pre-soaked wipes with TCA compound and salicylic acid that work together to fight acne and inflammation

: Pre-soaked wipes with TCA compound and salicylic acid that work together to fight acne and inflammation Spotless Peptide Serum ($30) : Dewy gel serum infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to calm excessive shine, tightness, and inflammation

: Dewy gel serum infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to calm excessive shine, tightness, and inflammation Pore Shrink Mask ($34) : Detoxifying mask that transforms pores from gunky to glowy with bentonite clay, a dirt-plucking magnet

Fawn isn't Dr. Magovern's first skincare line. The longtime dermatologist launched fan-favorite GlowMD (glowmdskincare.com) for adults 15 years ago—now, she's extending her derm-developed legacy to the next generation.

For all the latest from Fawn, follow @heyfawnskincare on Instagram and TikTok.

Fawn's entire skincare line is available on Amazon and heyfawn.com.

About Fawn

Fawn is redefining skincare for the next generation. Founded by teen sisters Mary and Sammy Magovern—alongside their board-certified dermatologist mom, Dr. Ashley Magovern—Fawn was born out of frustration with products that simply weren't made for adolescent skin. While most skincare brands cater to adult concerns, Fawn formulates with teen hormones and skin sensitivity in mind, offering clean, science-backed solutions that help young skin thrive.

With products that are dermatologist-formulated, skin barrier-friendly, and designed to keep things simple (and cute), Fawn is more than just a skincare brand—it's a confidence movement setting a new standard for youth skincare.

Learn more at heyfawn.com.

Media Contact

Maven Consulting, Fawn, 1 (858) 208-3458, [email protected], https://heyfawn.com/

SOURCE Fawn