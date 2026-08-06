TeenEbikeTraining.com Launches Canvas Integration and In-Person Teaching Toolkits for Schools

Leading E-Bike Safety Platform from the American Bicycling Education Association Expands Access with Seamless LMS Integration and Classroom Companion Presentation
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeenEbikeTraining.com, the nation's premier training curriculum for developing safe riding and traffic management skills for teenagers on e-bikes, today announced two major updates designed to expand access in academic environments. The complete curriculum is now available on the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) for effortless school-wide deployment, and all bulk license purchases now include a comprehensive instructor teaching materials for in-person instruction by schoolteachers or independent safety instructors.
Developed by the veteran traffic safety specialists at the American Bicycling Education Association (ABEA), TeenEbikeTraining.com addresses the growing need for specialized e-bike education. E-bikes travel at higher speeds and handle differently than traditional bicycles, making proper road positioning, hazard avoidance, and traffic negotiation skills essential for young riders.
"Parents and families have relied on our online program to train their teenagers at home, but the demand for group instruction has grown exponentially," said Keri Caffrey, Curriculum Director at ABEA. "By bringing TeenEbikeTraining.com into Canvas and equipping educators with in-person teaching materials, we've made it simple for schools and community instructors to deliver this vital safety training to wider audiences—ultimately making the roads safer for everyone."
The Canvas LMS Integration allows schools and districts to directly import the interactive e-bike safety curriculum into their existing Canvas environment, allowing easy enrollment, progress tracking, and grade integration. Every bulk use of the platform also now includes a classroom companion presentation with visual aids and discussion prompts to aid in in-person instruction.
Schools, school districts, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations interested in implementing e-bike safety education can learn more or request bulk licensing details, and parents can buy single courses by visiting https://TeenEbikeTraining.com/.
About the American Bicycling Education Association (ABEA)
The American Bicycling Education Association (ABEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering cyclists through high-quality traffic safety education. Creator of the Cycling Savvy course and TeenEbikeTraining.com, ABEA develops research-backed curricula that give riders of all ages the confidence and skills to navigate traffic safely and efficiently.
American Bicycling Education Association
[email protected]
(407) 283-7743
www.abea.bike
Media Contact
Andy Leisner, Teen eBike Training, 1 949-698-3854, [email protected], teenebiketraining.com
SOURCE Teen eBike Training
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