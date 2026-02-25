Tekleen Responds to Growing Data Center Water Concerns with Full Flow Filtration and Dewatering Strategy

Tekleen announced a comprehensive full flow water filtration and dewatering strategy designed to help data centers reduce water consumption and wastewater discharge amid rising global water stress. The integrated approach combines cooling tower and chiller makeup water filtration, cycles of concentration optimization, Point of Discharge filtration, and advanced dewatering to enable internal water reuse and support near-zero liquid discharge goals. By removing suspended solids down to 2 microns and maintaining uninterrupted flow during backwash, Tekleen helps operators reduce blowdown volume, lower freshwater intake, protect cooling infrastructure, and improve overall water resilience while maintaining uptime in mission-critical environments.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, a global leader in automatic self-cleaning water filtration for more than 40 years, today announced a full flow filtration and dewatering strategy engineered to address rising concerns surrounding data center water consumption and industrial water stress.

Recent analyses from the World Economic Forum, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, Bluefield Research, and national media coverage have intensified scrutiny on the scale of water use required to support data center cooling infrastructure. Large facilities can consume millions of gallons of water per day, while global freshwater demand is projected to exceed sustainable supply by up to 40 percent by 2030. Operators face mounting pressure to reduce cooling tower blowdown, increase cycles of concentration, and pursue near-zero liquid discharge strategies.

Tekleen's integrated approach addresses water management at both the cooling tower and chiller makeup water stage and the Point of Discharge, transforming water from a linear consumable into a managed, recoverable operational asset within mission-critical cooling systems.

Engineering a Full Flow Water Management Model

Tekleen's strategy integrates four operational pillars into a unified framework:

Cooling Tower and Chiller Makeup Water Filtration

Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters remove suspended solids down to 2 microns before water reaches cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and membrane systems. Full flow filtration ensures the entire water stream is treated continuously, protecting heat transfer efficiency, stabilizing treatment programs, and reducing fouling across HVAC and process equipment.

Cycles of Concentration Optimization

By consistently removing suspended solids from cooling basins through full flow filtration, facilities can safely increase cycles of concentration while maintaining conductivity control. Higher cycles reduce the frequency and volume of cooling tower blowdown, directly lowering freshwater makeup demand and decreasing total water loss.

Point of Discharge Recovery and Advanced Dewatering

Tekleen filtration at the Point of Discharge removes suspended particles from blowdown and wastewater streams, preparing water for internal reuse or secondary treatment. Tekleen's Advanced Dewatering Technique further processes these backwash and blowdown streams to recover additional usable water before disposal. By integrating full flow filtration with dewatering, facilities can significantly reduce wastewater volume, achieve measurable reductions in discharge, and establish a practical pathway toward near-zero liquid discharge in high-capacity data center and industrial environments.

Proven Across Data Centers and Municipal Systems

Tekleen has supported multiple data center cooling configurations, including open-loop cooling towers, hybrid systems, and chiller applications requiring makeup water filtration, as well as municipal reuse initiatives. With more than four decades of water filtration engineering expertise, Tekleen combines technical know-how, application-specific design, and integrated full flow filtration and Point of Discharge solutions to help facilities reduce blowdown volume, increase cycles safely, and recover reusable water while maintaining uninterrupted flow during backwash.

Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, stated:"Water security is no longer a distant sustainability discussion. Global research organizations have identified water risk as a material economic and operational threat, and data center water consumption is now under public focus. The answer is not simply reducing intake. It is engineering systems that reuse more water within the process. By protecting assets through cooling tower and chiller makeup water filtration, optimizing cycles of concentration, filtering at the Point of Discharge, and recovering water through dewatering, Tekleen provides a practical engineering solution that helps facilities close the loop on water usage while maintaining uptime and reliability."

Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer of Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, added: "Cooling tower performance is directly tied to cycles of concentration, conductivity control, and blowdown management. Traditional systems rely on frequent blowdown to manage dissolved solids, increasing freshwater intake and wastewater discharge. When suspended solids are consistently removed through full flow filtration, operators can safely increase cycles, reduce blowdown volumes, and stabilize their water chemistry programs. By integrating full flow filtration with dewatering, we reduce wastewater generation while protecting cooling tower basins and downstream equipment. The result is lower water loss, lower maintenance, and measurable reduction in total system waste."

From AI-driven data centers requiring continuous cooling precision to steel production and heavy manufacturing, Tekleen supports sectors where uptime and resource efficiency are critical. By reducing blowdown volume, enabling internal reuse, and minimizing wastewater discharge, Tekleen helps operators meet tightening environmental regulations, ESG reporting requirements, and long-term water resilience objectives.

About Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC has manufactured automatic self-cleaning water filters for more than 40 years. Engineered for durability and precision, Tekleen solutions deliver uninterrupted flow during backwash, lower operating costs, and industry-leading water savings across industrial, municipal, agricultural, and data center applications.

Media Contact

Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Filters

Chief Marketing Officer: Hani Philobbos

Media Contact

Hani Philobbos, https://tekleen.com /contact/, 1 (800) 336-1942 (800) 336-1942, [email protected], https://tekleen.com

SOURCE Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC