Tekleen Sees Increased Demand for Custom Water Filtration Solutions as Industries Prepare for Peak Summer Operations

Tekleen is experiencing increased demand for custom water filtration solutions as industries prepare for peak summer operating conditions. Rising temperatures and higher system demands place additional pressure on cooling systems, process water applications, irrigation networks, and industrial operations, increasing the risk of fouling, reduced efficiency, and higher maintenance requirements. The company reports growing interest from customers seeking application-specific water filtration solutions tailored to their flow rates, water quality conditions, and operational objectives. According to CEO Nagui Elyas, operators across industrial, irrigation, municipal, and cooling applications are placing greater emphasis on reliability, equipment protection, and long-term system performance. Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters are designed to maintain uninterrupted flow during backwash, helping facilities continue operating while reducing maintenance and protecting critical assets such as pumps, valves, heat exchangers, nozzles, and downstream equipment. Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer, noted that customers are increasingly viewing water filtration as part of a broader operational strategy rather than simply a standalone component. This trend is driving demand for solutions engineered around specific system requirements and performance goals. With more than 40 years of experience, Tekleen continues to support industrial, irrigation, municipal, and process water applications by providing water filtration solutions that improve reliability, maintain efficiency, and support continuous operation during periods of peak demand.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growing interest across cooling, industrial, irrigation, and process applications reflects the increasing need for reliable water filtration performance under seasonal operating pressure.
Santa Fe Springs, CA, As industries prepare for summer operating conditions and increasing system demand, Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC is seeing growing interest in custom-tailored water filtration solutions designed to help facilities maintain performance, improve reliability, and support operational continuity under higher system loads.
Summer conditions often place additional stress on cooling systems, process water applications, manufacturing operations, and water reuse systems. Rising temperatures and increased operating demands can accelerate fouling, reduce system efficiency, and increase maintenance requirements, creating additional pressure on facilities to maintain stable performance.
Tekleen works with customers across a broad range of industries to develop application-specific water filtration solutions engineered around flow requirements, water quality conditions, and operational needs.
"We are seeing increased interest from customers placing greater emphasis on reliability and long-term system performance," said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC. "Whether it is irrigation systems preparing for seasonal demand, municipalities maintaining water quality, or industrial facilities supporting cooling operations, customers are increasingly looking for filtration solutions designed around their specific operating environments."
Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters are engineered to maintain uninterrupted flow during backwash, helping facilities maintain continuous operation while reducing maintenance and protecting critical equipment.
Traditional filtration systems can introduce operational limitations through cleaning cycles that interrupt flow or increase maintenance demands. Tekleen's approach supports continuous operation by utilizing line pressure to drive rapid cleaning cycles while maintaining system performance.
"The conversation has evolved beyond simply selecting a filter," said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC. "We see this across applications, from cooling systems protecting heat exchangers and process equipment, to irrigation customers preventing sprinkler clogging, to facilities focused on maintaining stable performance during higher operating demand. Customers are looking for solutions designed specifically around their systems and operational goals."
In addition to supporting cooling systems during peak operating conditions, Tekleen filtration solutions are used across industrial, irrigation, municipal, and process applications where maintaining water quality plays a direct role in efficiency and long-term reliability.
By removing suspended solids before they circulate through systems, Tekleen helps protect pumps, valves, heat exchangers, nozzles, and downstream equipment while supporting consistent system performance.
Flow. Uninterrupted. Under Peak Demand.
Ready to see these results in your facility? Visit Tekleen.com to calculate your potential savings or request a custom quote today. Our engineers will design a solution specifically for your water quality challenges and space requirements.
About Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC
Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, is a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters for industrial, irrigation, and municipal applications. With over 40 years of experience, Tekleen provides reliable water filtration solutions designed to improve efficiency, reduce maintenance, and support uninterrupted operation across critical systems.
Media Contact
Hani Philobbos
Chief Marketing Officer
Media Contact
Hani Philobbos, Tekleen, 1 9497676745 9497676745, [email protected], www.tekleen.com
SOURCE Tekleen
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