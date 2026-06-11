Tekleen Sees Increased Demand for Custom Water Filtration Solutions as Industries Prepare for Peak Summer Operations

"Customers are looking beyond filtration alone. They want solutions that protect equipment, maintain reliability, and support performance during periods of higher demand. The focus is increasingly on operational outcomes, not just the filter itself." — Dan Flanick. Post this

Summer conditions often place additional stress on cooling systems, process water applications, manufacturing operations, and water reuse systems. Rising temperatures and increased operating demands can accelerate fouling, reduce system efficiency, and increase maintenance requirements, creating additional pressure on facilities to maintain stable performance.

Tekleen works with customers across a broad range of industries to develop application-specific water filtration solutions engineered around flow requirements, water quality conditions, and operational needs.

"We are seeing increased interest from customers placing greater emphasis on reliability and long-term system performance," said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC. "Whether it is irrigation systems preparing for seasonal demand, municipalities maintaining water quality, or industrial facilities supporting cooling operations, customers are increasingly looking for filtration solutions designed around their specific operating environments."

Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters are engineered to maintain uninterrupted flow during backwash, helping facilities maintain continuous operation while reducing maintenance and protecting critical equipment.

Traditional filtration systems can introduce operational limitations through cleaning cycles that interrupt flow or increase maintenance demands. Tekleen's approach supports continuous operation by utilizing line pressure to drive rapid cleaning cycles while maintaining system performance.

"The conversation has evolved beyond simply selecting a filter," said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC. "We see this across applications, from cooling systems protecting heat exchangers and process equipment, to irrigation customers preventing sprinkler clogging, to facilities focused on maintaining stable performance during higher operating demand. Customers are looking for solutions designed specifically around their systems and operational goals."

In addition to supporting cooling systems during peak operating conditions, Tekleen filtration solutions are used across industrial, irrigation, municipal, and process applications where maintaining water quality plays a direct role in efficiency and long-term reliability.

By removing suspended solids before they circulate through systems, Tekleen helps protect pumps, valves, heat exchangers, nozzles, and downstream equipment while supporting consistent system performance.

Flow. Uninterrupted. Under Peak Demand.

Ready to see these results in your facility? Visit Tekleen.com to calculate your potential savings or request a custom quote today. Our engineers will design a solution specifically for your water quality challenges and space requirements.

About Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC

Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, is a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters for industrial, irrigation, and municipal applications. With over 40 years of experience, Tekleen provides reliable water filtration solutions designed to improve efficiency, reduce maintenance, and support uninterrupted operation across critical systems.

Media Contact

Hani Philobbos

Chief Marketing Officer

Media Contact

Hani Philobbos, Tekleen, 1 9497676745 9497676745, [email protected], www.tekleen.com

SOURCE Tekleen