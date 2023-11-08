TEKLYNX Achieves Validated Integrator Status with Metrc Cannabis Compliance Software

First major labeling software provider to achieve Metrc validation, reaffirming its commitment to the cannabis industry.
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, RFID and barcode label design software provider for the cannabis industry, has become a validated integrator with Metrc, cannabis regulatory system provider, in the states of California, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, and West Virginia with additional states quickly progressing toward full validation as well.
Metrc's database holds unique identifiers of plant/batch tags, strain names, test results, and additional product information mandatory for seed-to-sale cannabis labeling. As a validated integrator, TEKLYNX label design solution, CODESOFT, and enterprise label management solutions will be able to interact with raw data directly pulled from Metrc's cloud-based software platform via RESTful API, ensuring critical label information is accurate. Plus, data captured at print time can be sent directly back to Metrc.
"TEKLYNX integration with Metrc allows cannabis companies to more easily exchange data between the two systems," said Scott Fabian, Product Integration Developer at TEKLYNX Americas. "This validation is a major step forward for labeling in the cannabis industry, and only the beginning of how we're innovating to support streamlined cannabis label printing."
As a validated Metrc integrator, TEKLYNX is helping cannabis companies bridge the gap between a powerful label designer and Metrc data to print compliant and high-quality cannabis labels on demand. TEKLYNX also partners with other software and hardware companies serving the cannabis industry, including ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, LIMS (laboratory information management system), label printers, semi-automatic and automatic print-and-apply labeling systems, and harvesting scale systems.
TEKLYNX is well-positioned to be the RFID and barcode label design software provider of choice for the cannabis industry with its commitment to help growers, processors, packagers, and retailers create, print, and manage compliant cannabis barcode labels for plants, lab samples, glass jars, vape cartridges, pre-roll tubes, and more. TEKLYNX achieving validated integrator status with Metrc further demonstrates their dedication to the cannabis industry and drive to create labeling efficiencies for cannabis companies.
Contact TEKLYNX to learn more about Metrc integration and TEKLYNX cannabis label printing or visit TEKLYNX at MJBizCon, November 28 - December 1 in Las Vegas, in booth #5630.
ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
Media Contact
Lindsey Powell, TEKLYNX, 312-515-7869, [email protected], https://www.teklynx.com
SOURCE TEKLYNX
Share this article