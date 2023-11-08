TEKLYNX Achieves Validated Integrator Status with Metrc Cannabis Compliance Software

"This validation is a major step forward for labeling in the cannabis industry, and only the beginning of how we're innovating to support streamlined cannabis label printing." Post this

"TEKLYNX integration with Metrc allows cannabis companies to more easily exchange data between the two systems," said Scott Fabian, Product Integration Developer at TEKLYNX Americas. "This validation is a major step forward for labeling in the cannabis industry, and only the beginning of how we're innovating to support streamlined cannabis label printing."

As a validated Metrc integrator, TEKLYNX is helping cannabis companies bridge the gap between a powerful label designer and Metrc data to print compliant and high-quality cannabis labels on demand. TEKLYNX also partners with other software and hardware companies serving the cannabis industry, including ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, LIMS (laboratory information management system), label printers, semi-automatic and automatic print-and-apply labeling systems, and harvesting scale systems.

TEKLYNX is well-positioned to be the RFID and barcode label design software provider of choice for the cannabis industry with its commitment to help growers, processors, packagers, and retailers create, print, and manage compliant cannabis barcode labels for plants, lab samples, glass jars, vape cartridges, pre-roll tubes, and more. TEKLYNX achieving validated integrator status with Metrc further demonstrates their dedication to the cannabis industry and drive to create labeling efficiencies for cannabis companies.

Contact TEKLYNX to learn more about Metrc integration and TEKLYNX cannabis label printing or visit TEKLYNX at MJBizCon, November 28 - December 1 in Las Vegas, in booth #5630.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Media Contact

Lindsey Powell, TEKLYNX, 312-515-7869, [email protected], https://www.teklynx.com

Twitter

SOURCE TEKLYNX