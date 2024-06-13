TEKLYNX Named AIDC Company of the Year In 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

At TEKLYNX, we're intentional about our people, processes, and products. TEKLYNX software is continuously developed to improve its performance, usability, and help companies barcode better. Post this

With TEKLYNX enterprise solutions—SENTINEL, LABEL ARCHIVE, and TEKLYNX CENTRAL—companies can automate label printing from their ERP or business system, track label changes and version history, set up automatic electronic label approval workflows, and print labels from anywhere with a browser-based interface. Most importantly, TEKLYNX offers unparalleled customer support.

"At TEKLYNX, we're intentional about our people, processes, and products. TEKLYNX software is continuously developed to improve its performance, usability, and help companies barcode better," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for this award. We'll keep working around the clock to differentiate ourselves through customer support and innovative solutions to support the global supply chain."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"TEKLYNX is an outstanding example of an AIDC organization with its scalable software solutions and unparalleled customer support. Various challenges related to barcode labeling have become prevalent including evolving label regulations and standards, label consistency and accuracy, and labeling errors," said Bryan Vaughn, SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Managing Director. "TEKLYNX software helps keep productivity high and reduce errors, making them our AIDC Company of the Year! Companies in all phases of the supply chain, from raw material suppliers to the end customer, can leverage a wide range of applications to streamline their shipping and receiving process."

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how TEKLYNX helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information, visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

