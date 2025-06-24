TEKLYNX Named AIDC Company of the Year In 2025 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"TEKLYNX is an outstanding example of an AIDC organization that breaks through the market with its scalable software solutions and unparalleled customer support. We're proud to recognize them with AIDC Company of the Year," said Bryan Vaughn, SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Managing Director. Post this

In addition, TEKLYNX develops its own native embedded printer drivers and currently offers over 4,000 drivers for printer manufacturers such as SATO, Brother, Epson, and more. TEKLYNX native printer drivers provide the best overall quality to ensure "What You See Is What You Get" (WYSIWYG) label printing and enable the print user to fully exploit the resident features of the printer.

"It's the people behind our products that make them work better. We work hard to help companies around the world barcode better. At TEKLYNX, we believe barcode software isn't just something you buy—it's an integrated solution that makes your company work," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for this award. As technology advances, regulations evolve, and customer demands increase, labeling systems have to keep up. We remain intentional about our people, processes, and products, ensuring all we do aligns with our ongoing global mission to help the supply chain work better."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"From the simple labeling needs of small businesses to complex integrated labeling processes across global organizations, TEKLYNX is an outstanding example of an AIDC organization that breaks through the market with its scalable software solutions and unparalleled customer support. We're proud to recognize them with AIDC Company of the Year," said Bryan Vaughn, SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Managing Director.

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

