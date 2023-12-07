TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2023 Top Software & Technology Award

"This award is a great recognition of our commitment to providing businesses of all sizes with superior barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions, along with exceptional customer support." Post this

For over 30 years, TEKLYNX has helped companies optimize and innovate their labeling process. Their enterprise label management software solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, allows companies to manage label design, approval, print automation, and reporting across their business and suppliers from a single location. TEKLYNX CENTRAL is designed to meet complex labeling requirements and integrate with on-premise or cloud-hosted WMS and ERP systems to maximize simplicity for print users. Its browser-based print interface, with access via secure user logins, eliminates the need for individual workstation installations and enables on-demand label printing from anywhere in the world.

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS, and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize, and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com to learn more.

