TEKLYNX Named Recipient of the 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

MILWAUKEE, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their barcode label software solutions and industry-leading customer support, was named one of the winners of this year's Top Supply Chain Projects award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.
"Many of today's supply chain companies are tasked with providing the utmost in visibility. Whether it's tracking reverse logistics, implementing financial software or upgrading sourcing solutions, collaborations and partnerships are what make supply chain projects a success. That's why it's important to celebrate those projects (and partnerships)," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.
TEKLYNX received this award for the implementation of SENTINEL print automation software, which helped TaylorMade Golf, a leading manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment, bring labeling in-house and reduce wasted label stock. By integrating SENTINEL with their in-house IT systems, TaylorMade gained the ability to print labels on-demand with variable data like customer addresses, product details, and bill of materials—from any physical location, removing the need to pre-print and distribute hundreds of varieties of labels. SENTINEL also enabled them to support QR codes required by specific customers and print labels in multiple languages—including Japanese, Korean, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese—to meet the needs of their global supply chain. As a result, TaylorMade increased labeling accuracy from 85% to 99% and cut total equipment costs by 50%.
"Our collaboration with TaylorMade has evolved into a true partnership—what started as a 'standard' implementation has grown into ongoing innovation, continuously improving their labeling environment," said Doug Niemeyer, President and General Manager at TEKLYNX Americas. "Thank you to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for recognizing the work we do to implement innovative labeling solutions to help make supply chains around the world work better."
ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
