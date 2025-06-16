TEKLYNX Named Recipient of the 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

The implementation of SENTINEL print automation software helped TaylorMade bring labeling in-house, reduce wasted label stock, and increase labeling accuracy from 85% to 99%. Post this

TEKLYNX received this award for the implementation of SENTINEL print automation software, which helped TaylorMade Golf, a leading manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment, bring labeling in-house and reduce wasted label stock. By integrating SENTINEL with their in-house IT systems, TaylorMade gained the ability to print labels on-demand with variable data like customer addresses, product details, and bill of materials—from any physical location, removing the need to pre-print and distribute hundreds of varieties of labels. SENTINEL also enabled them to support QR codes required by specific customers and print labels in multiple languages—including Japanese, Korean, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese—to meet the needs of their global supply chain. As a result, TaylorMade increased labeling accuracy from 85% to 99% and cut total equipment costs by 50%.

"Our collaboration with TaylorMade has evolved into a true partnership—what started as a 'standard' implementation has grown into ongoing innovation, continuously improving their labeling environment," said Doug Niemeyer, President and General Manager at TEKLYNX Americas. "Thank you to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for recognizing the work we do to implement innovative labeling solutions to help make supply chains around the world work better."

Read the full TaylorMade Golf case study or go to https://sdcexec.com/22938222 to view the full list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

