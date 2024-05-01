TekStack announces Business Central implementation services for Microsoft Partners and other technology companies to migrate to Microsoft's accounting package with ease

The offering, combined with TekStack's Revenue module, will automate invoicing of software, renewal, and service invoices to reduce revenue leak and speed up collection.

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TekStack, providing B2B technology companies with an integrated revenue operations platform built on Microsoft Power Apps, is proud to announce the launch of its Business Central Acceleration Services. New implementation packages are designed to make it easy for technology companies to move their accounting from QuickBooks Online or Xero to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

"Business Central provides technology companies the perfect platform to grow their business," stated Marc DiGiorgio, co-founder of TekStack. "With our new Business Central services, TekStack will empower Microsoft's 400,000 partners to go all-in on Microsoft for revenue operations."

Scale up 10X with Revenue Operations

Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft's comprehensive business management solution, has become a cornerstone for organizations seeking to optimize their finance operations. However, many technology companies, especially Microsoft partners, face challenges when it comes to deploying Business Central effectively.

"Microsoft partners want to run Microsoft technology in their own business," said DiGiorgio. "The problem is that they are often too busy taking care of their own customers to put in effective revenue operations processes. If you want to scale 10X you need to nail down key revenue processes like renewal management, and services invoicing. With our new Business Central services,

TekStack covers every inch of the revenue process for Microsoft partners and other tech companies that love working with Microsoft tools. We are the easiest and lowest cost path to achieving proper revenue operations needed to hit 10X scale."

Seamless Integration and Automation for Revenue Growth

TekStack's Business Central offering comes at a time when Microsoft is enhancing its partner benefits packages, which for the first time now includes Business Central for all partners. Through these new benefits, Microsoft partners can leverage TekStack's expertise to accelerate their journey to Business Central and deliver exceptional value to their clients.

When combined with TekStack's existing Business Central integration, partners will be able to automate the creation of invoices for all types of revenue including initial software orders, upsells, renewals, hardware as well as service-related invoicing including recurring managed services, time and material, and fixed price billing milestones. The result is faster, more accurate invoicing, which leads to improved cash collection. The integration also creates new customer records automatically in Business Central, sets up revenue deferral for subscription-based revenue, and provides all team members with visibility on invoice status, often used as a smoke detector for bigger issues.

By partnering with TekStack, technology and professional services based businesses can gain a competitive edge in the market, delivering solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth for their clients.

For more information about TekStack's Business Central Accelerator and Support offering, visit www.tekstack.com.

About TekStack:

Technology companies that demonstrate sustained, profitable growth are more valuable. With TekStack's Integrated Revenue Operations platform, our customers generate more revenue and grow profitably, increasing the value of their business. Our revenue operations platform gives companies the right processes, tools, and insights to scale their business 10X. We cut right across sales, marketing, customer onboarding, professional services delivery, support, customer success, and billing. All powered by a Microsoft platform.

