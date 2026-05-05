TekStack Launches PowerStack 365 as Salesforce's "Headless 360" Confirms the Agent-First Future

The Microsoft-Native Customer 360 Platform Offers Companies an 80% Cost Reduction and a Clear Path Off Salesforce — Right When the Market Needs It Most

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TekStack, the Microsoft-certified ISV behind one of the most complete CRM and professional services platforms built on Microsoft Power Platform, today announced the general availability of PowerStack 365. An open, agent-ready Customer 360 platform purpose-built for companies ready to step off the Salesforce treadmill.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment. Salesforce's recent "Headless 360" initiative, which effectively decouples its CRM user interface in favor of AI agents as the new front end, has validated what a growing number of revenue leaders have suspected for some time: CRM is becoming infrastructure. The vendor logo matters less every day. What matters is clean data, an open platform, and that your agents can get to work.

Built by People Who've Lived the Problem

PowerStack 365 is the product of over 20 years of hands-on experience with Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, and Microsoft Power Platform — and more than 50,000 hours of IP built directly on Microsoft Dataverse and Power Apps.

TekStack was founded by James Patterson and Marc DiGiorgio, who between them have spent decades administering Salesforce deployments, implementing Dynamics CRM on-premise, and building production applications on Power Apps since the platform launched. They know where the bodies are buried. They built PowerStack 365 because they kept watching well-run companies pay too much for platforms that fought the Microsoft ecosystem rather than working inside it.

"Headless 360 didn't kill CRM," said Marc DiGiorgio, Co-Founder of TekStack. "It exposed the cost of lock-in. If your CRM is fading into the background, this is the moment to choose one you actually own, one where your data lives in your tenant, your agents can connect to anything, and you're not paying the Salesforce tax every renewal cycle."

TekStack's existing product, TekStack, is a vertically focused CRM and PSA platform purpose-built for B2B technology companies. PowerStack 365 is its open-platform counterpart, the same 50,000+ hours of IP Certified by Microsoft, the same Microsoft Dataverse foundation, the same team. Available to any B2B company running on Microsoft 365 that wants a modern, cost-rational alternative to Salesforce or legacy CRM.

What Headless 360 Actually Confirmed

Salesforce's Headless 360 announcement was framed as an innovation. The market should read it as a confession.

If the CRM user interface no longer matters, if autonomous agents are the new front end working in Teams, Outlook, and Copilot, then vendor selection becomes the wrong conversation. Businesses need a platform open enough for those agents to work.

Agents do not care which logo is on the CRM. They care about clean, governed data. Open, extensible platforms. Security and identity infrastructure they can trust.

By that measure, Microsoft Dataverse, the foundation of PowerStack 365, is the most agent-ready platform available today. Its official MCP (Model Context Protocol) server is generally available, giving AI agents built with Copilot Studio, Azure AI Foundry, Claude, GitHub Copilot, or any MCP-compatible LLM full read-and-write access to business data. No proprietary walled garden. No Agentforce dependency. No black box between a company and its own customer data.

Salesforce Agentforce, by contrast, is a closed ecosystem. Salesforce is actively restricting third-party AI from accessing the data companies have spent years putting into its platform.

The contrast could not be more direct.

The PowerStack 365 Proposition

PowerStack 365 delivers a complete Customer 360 platform. CRM, professional services automation, revenue management, and agentic AI in a single flat subscription, inside a company's existing Microsoft tenant.

What is included in every plan:

CRM - Customer 360 with AI-assisted pipeline, forecasting, CPQ, and outbound sequencing, connected natively to Outlook and Teams

Projects and Service Delivery for scheduling, resource utilization, time entry, and milestone billing

Revenue Management covering subscriptions, renewals, automated invoicing, and ARR reporting

Integrations to QuickBooks Online or Microsoft Dynamics Business Central for automated invoice, customer and product creation

100+ pre-built Power BI dashboards covering key sales, delivery, revenue metrics connected directly to Dataverse with no ETL

400 workflows that can be called in app or through agents

Official MCP Server with 3,000+ OData v4 endpoints, no rate limits, and no per-call charges, open to any AI or integration

TekStack for Teams interface allowing users to work directly from within Microsoft Teams for ease of use and speed of work.

TekStack Agent — a security compliant, chat based agent that can be used in Copilot, Outlook, or Teams. This agent can be used to retrieve information or update key records.

Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry agent support from day one. AI agents that work inside Teams, answer questions about real data, update records, and automate routine interactions

Full implementation and data migration included in the subscription, not a separate SI engagement

Unlimited application support with no ticket limits, no support tiers, no additional contract

Migration Accelerator pre-built packages for Salesforce Sales Cloud, Dynamics CRM On-Premise, and Dynamics 365 for Sales, including data mapping templates, migration scripts, and validation tooling

Renewal alignment. PowerStack 365 subscription starts aligned to a customer's existing Salesforce renewal, so there is zero overlap in spend

Pricing starts at $3,995 per month for the Business Edition, covering up to 50 users with all modules included. Enterprise Edition, at $8,495 per month, covers unlimited users and adds a dedicated success team and 10 hours per month of customization services.

For a 50-user organization, PowerStack 365 replaces an estimated $330,000 Year 1 Salesforce spend — licensing, implementation, and support combined — with a total cost of approximately $47,940, an 80% savings.

The Security Argument Is Over

One of the persistent objections to leaving Salesforce has been data security, the idea that an enterprise SaaS vendor offers more protection than alternatives.

PowerStack 365 inverts that argument entirely.

Every deployment runs inside a customer's own Microsoft Azure tenant. Data never moves to a shared vendor cloud. Microsoft Entra ID handles all authentication, the same identity and access policies a company already uses across Microsoft 365 apply automatically. Dataverse's six-layer security model covers role-based access, business unit hierarchy, row-level security, column-level data masking, and team-based controls.

For companies subject to data residency requirements like in the EU, UK, Canada, Australia, data remains within the required geographic boundary through Microsoft's regional data center configuration. No separate negotiation required.

The compliance posture a company has already built with Microsoft, ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, extends to PowerStack 365 without additional configuration.

Customization Without the Tax

Every Salesforce customization has a cost. Apex development. Managed packages. AppExchange dependencies. Certified Salesforce developers. The complexity compounds every year, and every renewal cycle it gets harder to unwind.

PowerStack 365 is built on Microsoft Power Apps, a platform that tens of thousands of IT professionals already know. Unlimited custom tables, model-driven and Canvas applications, Power Automate flows, and Azure Functions are all available without proprietary languages, without vendor approval, and without per-customization licensing fees.

"We've spent years watching companies get trapped in customization debt on Salesforce," DiGiorgio said. "Power Apps changes that. Your IT team already knows the platform. They can extend PowerStack 365 themselves, without waiting on a vendor roadmap or paying for another SI engagement."

About PowerStack 365

PowerStack 365 is an open, agentic Customer 360 platform built on Microsoft Dataverse and Power Apps. It includes CRM, professional services automation, revenue management, agentic AI, and Power BI reporting in a single subscription that covers implementation, migration, and unlimited support. PowerStack 365 is available globally and is built and supported by TekStack, a Microsoft AppSource-certified ISV. Learn more at www.powerstack365.com

About TekStack

TekStack is a Microsoft-certified ISV with over 20 years of experience in Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, and Microsoft Power Platform. The company builds and supports two products: TekStack, a vertically focused CRM and PSA platform for B2B technology companies, and PowerStack 365, its open-platform product for any B2B company running on Microsoft 365. TekStack supports customers across the globe and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Learn more at www.tekstack.com.

Media Contact

Mehreen Hasan, Head of Marketing, TekStack, [email protected]

Pricing and product details current as of date of release. All competitor cost estimates are based on publicly listed pricing and typical mid-market implementation rates and may vary by negotiated contract.

SOURCE TekStack