TekVizion Expands Partnership with Cisco to Power the Cisco BroadWorks Ecosystem

Centralized device resources. Faster deployments. Seamless integration for Service Providers.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TekVizion and Cisco are deepening their long-standing partnership to simplify and accelerate deployments of Partner Managed 3rd Party Devices for Service Providers and enterprises worldwide.

As part of this expanded collaboration, TekVizion will now serve as the primary source of validated information for BroadWorks Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) resources, including:

CPE Kits and Configuration Guides

DTAF Configuration Models

Device Mapping Resources

Vendor Test Status Certificates

For years, TekVizion has been Cisco's trusted independent lab, certifying third-party devices for interoperability with Cisco BroadWorks and Webex Calling. Now, TekVizion's role is growing: we will manage Cisco's entire library of validated device configurations and guides for BroadWorks, —giving Service Providers a centralized, reliable resource to streamline deployments.

What does this mean for Service Providers?

One centralized repository for all validated non-Cisco device resources

Faster, more confident deployments with simplified integration

Seamless support—Cisco continues live production support while TekVizion provides the tested, validated foundation that makes devices work

"Our partnership with TekVizion builds upon a long history of trust in their expertise in simplifying complexity in managing interoperability, interworking, and mapping device deployments for Service Provider environments. By managing foundational device certification and configuration assets, TekVizion helps Cisco and its Service Providers deliver the best possible customer experience on Webex Calling when 3rd party devices are used," said Joe Harsch, Director of Product Management, Cisco BroadWorks.

"Many businesses like —hotels, hospitals, retail stores, call centers, —still rely heavily on desk phones. By managing the entire library of device configurations and guides, TekVizion enables Cisco's Service Provider community to meet customer needs for device choice with confidence," said Sonali Karnik, Director of Product Marketing at TekVizion.

Together, Cisco and TekVizion are ensuring Service Providers and enterprises have everything they need to deliver reliable, validated, and world-class communications experiences.

