TekVizion NumberGuard to Spearhead the Battle Against Spam

"Caller ID mislabeling is an industry-wide problem that undermines business-to-consumer communication. Billions of dollars are wasted due to mislabeling as 'possible spam' and fraudulent number spoofing" Post this

In the US alone, a staggering 26% of calls in 2023 were spam, with consumers bombarded by approximately 5.26 million fraud calls and 281 million nuisance calls. The ease of acquiring phone numbers and the lack of regulation over Caller ID content has resulted in an onslaught of deceitful and nefarious calls.

Solutions like STIR/SHAKEN provide some respite using authentication, though it doesn't ensure Caller ID accuracy. TekVizion NumberGuard provides definitive verification, which complements STIR/SHAKEN.

TekVizion NumberGuard uses artificial intelligence and sophisticated language modeling to scrutinize and verify millions of telephone numbers in service providers' databases. This automated process ensures that telephone numbers are used in a manner consistent with the identity claimed by their users. Automation with AI allows the technology to scale to millions of number verifications per month, as compared to current unmanageable manual schemes.

Nathan Strattron, Head of Innovation, TekVizion adds "the current process for number verification is fraught with errors, is too time consuming, and can't stay current"

In instances where NumberGuard detects an issue, the AI-driven system initiates a comprehensive investigation. Then it appends the database as may be needed and provides reporting for any necessary follow-up actions.

TekVizion has completed testing of NumberGuard with two major U.S. service providers, where it was used to automatically analyze millions of phone numbers with outstanding results. Of the numbers analyzed, 30% of the reported owners were inaccurate, leading to mislabeling as possible spam. Another 20% were no longer in service or otherwise outdated, with the remaining 50% being accurate.

According to the project lead at one provider, "TekVizion's approach to telephone number verification has been a game-changer for us. This is the first TNOV solution we've seen that enables us to maintain an accurate and verified database of phone numbers. We're already seeing a significant reduction in spam and fraudulent calls as a result."

