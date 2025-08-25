TekVizion to Accelerate Voice Migrations and SIPLink Adoption for Google Voice customers

TekVizion has expanded its collaboration with Google to help businesses migrate to Google Voice. Through its EZMigrate™ platform, white-glove services, and certification expertise, TekVizion streamlines transitions from legacy systems and powers Google's SIPLink ecosystem for greater flexibility and confidence.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TekVizion, industry leader in ensuring enterprise communications user experience through certification and automation, announced an expanded collaboration with Google to provide migration, onboarding, and certification services that help business customers transition to Google Voice, Google's voice and telephony platform for Google Workspace.

TekVizion's EZMigrate™ Platform and white-glove services can streamline complex migrations from legacy voice systems—including PBXs and Session Border Controllers (SBCs)—onto Google Voice.

"Google's confidence in TekVizion reflects our deep expertise in voice and collaboration technologies," said Sachin Vengurlekar, COO, TekVizion. "We're proud to play a key role in enabling enterprises to simplify operations, improve flexibility, and modernize voice communications using Google's cloud infrastructure."

Seamless Migration with EZMigrate™

TekVizion's EZMigrate™ platform and migration white-glove services are tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) moving from legacy voice platforms. From license & feature mapping to custom configuration, TekVizion handles every step with precision—removing the traditional barriers to cloud migration. Our white-glove services leverage over two decades of institutional knowledge and proven best practices in Project Management, Logistic Coordination, Cut Over and Training.

Please reach out to TekVizion directly to inquire about migration services at [email protected]

Choice & Flexibility with SIPLink Enablement

TekVizion is also powering Google's SIPLink ecosystem by:

Certifying third-party SBCs for interoperability with Google Voice.

Publishing detailed configuration guides to ensure successful deployments.

Delivering expert validation and documentation that helps customers deploy with confidence.

By enabling certified SBCs and configurations, TekVizion is helping Google give customers the freedom to choose the voice architecture that best fits their needs.

For more information on supported SBC vendors and Carrier Networks or to submit a test request, please refer to:

SIP Link requirements

Strategic Consultation & Ongoing Support

In addition to onboarding and certification, TekVizion provides support and consultation services for a range of Google Voice and telephony projects. With a deep understanding of multi-vendor communications environments, TekVizion ensures enterprises can adopt, integrate, and scale Google Voice effectively—even without in-house telephony expertise.

About TekVizion

TekVizion is the trusted authority in enterprise communications testing, certification, and automation. From onboarding and regression testing to complex migrations and multi-vendor interop, TekVizion helps the world's top technology providers deliver seamless user experiences across unified communications, contact center, and collaboration platforms.

Media Contact

Sonali Karnik, Director Product Marketing, TekVizion, 1 214.242.5903 5903, [email protected], www.TekVizion.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE TekVizion