Telaré Law Celebrates Successful 2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway in Tri-Cities

A Day of Community and Celebration

To accommodate the event's growth and create a welcoming space for families, the giveaway was hosted at Telaré Law's office located at 1321 Columbia Park Trail Suite B, Richland, WA 99352. Students personalized their back-to-school experience by selecting a backpack color of their choice, adding a touch of individuality to their new school gear.

Adding to the day's excitement, children enjoyed treats from Kona Ice, while parents participated in a special giveaway featuring a 75-inch TV as the grand prize. The atmosphere was one of joy and community spirit, embodying Telaré Law's commitment to giving back to the local area that supports them.

Core Values in Action

Supporting Our Community: This project is an extension of our dedication to investing in our youth and their future. We're passionate about making a positive impact right here at home.

Promoting Educational Success: We believe that success in school starts with having the right tools. Our goal is to help every student enter the new school year equipped to excel.

Inclusivity: Committed to accessibility, we offered free supplies to all elementary students in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, ensuring as many families as possible could benefit from the event.

Looking Forward

Telaré Law is already gearing up for next year's event, with plans to expand the Backpack Project even further in 2025. "We're excited to continue growing this initiative," added the Telquists. "Our aim is to help even more families and students get the supplies they need to thrive."

About Telaré Law

Founded by husband and wife team George and Andrea Telquist, Telaré Law has been serving the community for over 25 years. Specializing in personal injury cases—including car accidents, truck accidents, and other personal injury incidents—the firm is dedicated to protecting people when they are at their most vulnerable. With locations in both Washington and Oregon, Telaré Law provides aggressive, comprehensive legal representation, ensuring clients receive the support and compensation they deserve.

"Telaré" means "to bring together and remove from trouble," and that's exactly what we strive to do every day—both in the courtroom and in our community initiatives."

For more information about Telaré Law and future events, please visit www.telarelaw.com or contact us at (509) 461-9156.

Media Contact

Sarah Ford, Telaré Law, 1 (509) 461-9156, [email protected], https://telarelaw.com/

