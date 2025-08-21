Telaré Law's 3rd Annual Backpack Giveaway Draws Crowds and Community Praise

RICHLAND, Wash., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telaré Law successfully hosted its 3rd Annual Backpack Giveaway on August 1st, distributing over 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to local elementary students, with families lining up around the firm's Richland office building to participate in the popular community event. The personal injury law firm, known for securing over $100 million in client recoveries, continues its tradition of investing in the Tri-Cities community's youth through this expanding initiative, with plans to grow the program significantly in 2026.

A Tradition of Giving Back Takes Root

Founded in 2007 by George Telquist and later joined by his wife Andrea in 2014, Telaré Law has built its reputation not only on aggressive legal advocacy but also on deep community investment. The firm's name, meaning "to bring together and remove from trouble" in Italian vernacular, reflects both their legal mission and community philosophy. What began as a modest backpack distribution has evolved into one of Richland's most anticipated back-to-school events, drawing families from across the Tri-Cities area including Kennewick, Pasco, and surrounding communities.

The August 1st event at the firm's office at 1321 Columbia Park Trail saw unprecedented turnout, with lines of eager families wrapping around the building well before the 4 PM start time. Children received colorful backpacks while enjoying frozen treats from Kona Ice, creating a festive atmosphere that transformed the law office parking lot into a community celebration.

"This is the best day ever," said one child, happily eating a snow cone with friends on the curb. Moments like these captured the spirit of the event-simple, generous, and meaningful.

Personal Touch from the Entire Firm

Throughout the evening, Telaré staff and attorneys personally handed out backpacks, including DJ, Daniel, George, and Andrea, demonstrating the firm's hands-on commitment to the community they serve.

"We don't just want to be known for our legal work," said the team. "We want to be known as the firm that shows up for people—especially when it matters most."

This personal involvement from the firm's leadership, including George Telquist who received the prestigious Gene Schuster Pro Bono Award in 2014 for exceptional free legal services, and Andrea Telquist with her 19 years of legal experience, underscores that community support extends far beyond the courtroom.

Three Years of Growing Community Impact

The Annual Backpack Project has demonstrated remarkable growth since its inception, reflecting the increasing need for school supply assistance in Southeast Washington. Each year, the program expands to serve more families, with this year's distribution of over 300 backpacks marking the largest giveaway to date. Each backpack contains grade-appropriate supplies carefully selected to ensure students start the school year prepared and confident.

The event's growth mirrors the firm's own success. Having recently achieved $100 million in client recoveries across more than 1,000 cases, Telaré Law reinvests in community initiatives like the backpack giveaway, creating a cycle of support that benefits the entire Tri-Cities region.

Local Firm Makes Regional Impact

While maintaining deep roots in Eastern Washington, Telaré Law has positioned itself as a regional leader in personal injury representation. Operating from offices in both Richland and Kennewick, with additional service to Oregon clients, the firm brings diverse legal expertise to serve the community's needs.

The firm's team, including recent addition Daniel Sharpe who joined in September 2024 with expertise in civil litigation and civil rights, demonstrates Telaré Law's commitment to expanding their capacity to serve. Their 24/7 availability and willingness to meet clients at home or in the hospital shows their understanding that legal crises—and community needs—don't follow business hours.

Planning for Expanded Impact in 2026

Looking ahead, Telaré Law has announced ambitious plans to significantly expand the Annual Backpack Project in 2026, aiming to serve even more families throughout the Tri-Cities area. With continued community support, the firm looks forward to making an even bigger difference in the lives of local students and families.

The expansion plans reflect both the program's success and the ongoing need for school supply assistance in the community. Active members of the West Richland Chamber of Commerce, Telaré Law continues to explore collaborations with local businesses and organizations to maximize the event's impact. The presence of partners like Kona Ice at this year's event demonstrates the community-wide support for the initiative.

About Telaré Law

Telaré Law is a premier personal injury law firm serving Washington and Oregon, focused on car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, and catastrophic injuries. Founded in 2007, the firm operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring access to legal representation without upfront costs. With offices in Richland and Kennewick, Telaré Law has recovered over $100 million for clients while maintaining a strong commitment to community service and pro bono work.

For more information about Telaré Law, their award-winning injury attorneys, and their community initiatives, visit www.telarelaw.com.

Contact:

Telaré Law

1321 Columbia Park Trail, Suite B

Richland, WA 99352

Phone: (509) 737-8500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.telarelaw.com

Media Contact

Aiden DeVere, Telaré Law, 1 509) 776-7499, [email protected], https://telarelaw.com/

SOURCE Telaré Law