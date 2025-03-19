Telarus Launches All-New Business Management Platform for Technology Advisors

Cutting-edge Telarus Hub built to increase sales effectiveness, improve management efficiency, and deliver greater data insights.

SANDY, Utah, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telarus, a leading technology services distributor, announces the launch of Telarus Hub, an all-in-one business management platform for the modern technology advisor. With advisor-centric design, Telarus Hub redefines how advisors connect with Telarus teams and resources, utilize tools to help win more deals, and level up their industry knowledge to grow their businesses. It offers a new experience to engage with Telarus experts and suppliers, explore and qualify technologies, access on-demand education easily, and manage quotes, orders, and commissions seamlessly.

"Telarus Hub is the next-gen platform our advisors have been asking for. It sets a new standard of service, enabling them to sell more effectively, reduce daily task efforts, and source best-in-class supplier solutions for their customers," said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. "Telarus Hub reflects our commitment to innovation and solving the everyday challenges our community faces. Advisors can focus more time on deepening client relationships and worry less about back-office tasks."

"Telarus Hub is a game changer in our market. It's a fully integrated environment for selling and managing sales activities. The experience is intuitive and easy to learn, helping us get deals done faster," said Mark Spagnola, President of Portfolio Communications. "Its advanced search capabilities allow us to quickly find the right technologies and track commissions with little effort. It facilitates supplier comparisons by providing optimal supplier matches and showing commission rates for client quotes. This makes the Telarus Hub a critical tool for delivering more value to our clients."

Key features of Telarus Hub include:

Pipeline dashboard for real-time visibility into prospects, deals, and forecasts





Streamlined access to account, order, supplier, and commission data





Instant online and on-demand learning through Telarus University





One-click access to supplier, Telarus sales, and Telarus operations requests

"Telarus Hub is a unified platform designed for new and existing technology advisors to create effective solutions for their clients while seamlessly managing their daily business operations," stated Craig Schlagbaum, Founder of Recurring Revenue Channels LLC. "The global communications market, valued at $1.3 trillion, has undergone significant transformations over the past decade, and this platform eliminates various barriers for IT partners seeking to adopt a service provider commission-based sales model, enabling them to secure additional recurring revenue streams."

Telarus Hub will replace the company's current back office system to provide better decision-making, time-savings, deal acceleration, easier access to Telarus support resources, and increased selling potential to fuel advisor growth.

Telarus Hub is now available to all active Telarus technology advisors. To learn more, visit www.telarus.com/hub.

About Telarus:

Telarus, a leading global technology service distributor, has devoted over two decades to fueling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact.

