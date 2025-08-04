Telarus Partner Summit 2025 Kicks Off in Anaheim, Spotlighting Advisors as Strategic Leaders in the Age of AI

This year's Summit highlights the advisor as a critical growth partner—guiding customers, enabling revenue, and driving impact in the age of AI. Businesses need clarity and strategy, and this week is about exploring the technologies and partnerships that help advisors deliver real results." (CEO). Post this

Key highlights of the conference include:

Main Stage Keynotes & Technology Updates

Dynamic sessions featuring industry visionaries, channel executives, and Telarus leadership will cover today's most pressing topics, including:

Investing in the Channel panel led by Adam Edwards , CEO Telarus

, CEO Telarus AI adoption panel led by Dan Foster , CRO, Telarus

, CRO, Telarus 3rd Annual Telarus Tech Trends insights and discussion with Jen Dimas , CMEO, Telarus, and Ray "R" Wang, Founder & Principal Analyst, Constellation Research

, CMEO, Telarus, and Ray "R" Wang, Founder & Principal Analyst, Constellation Research T-Mobile's Transformation in the Channel keynote with Tim Johnson , SVP of Sales, T-Mobile

, SVP of Sales, T-Mobile "Real Channel Chiefs of Modern Distribution" panel led by Richard Murray , CCO, Telarus

, CCO, Telarus Comcast Business discussion led by Adam Edwards , CEO, Telarus

40+ Breakout Sessions Across Experience Levels

With over 40 breakout sessions designed for every stage of the advisor journey, attendees will walk away with actionable insights and new selling strategies in areas like cloud modernization, AI readiness, contact center transformation, advanced networking, next generation cybersecurity, and lots more.

Expansive Supplier Tradeshow and Technology Demos

The two-day exhibition floor features more than 150 top-tier suppliers and emerging innovators. A dedicated Tech Demo Area offers hands-on exploration of new tools and services—from AI integrations and enhanced cybersecurity platforms to the new Telarus Hub business management platform.

Awards and Recognition

The event will celebrate top-performing advisors and suppliers with special recognition throughout the week, including the prestigious Telarus Hall of Fame inductions, Million Dollar Rockstars, Top Suppliers, and the Chairman's Club celebration.

Charity 5K Fun Run

This year, we're proud to partner with Team Rubicon, a global disaster response organization powered by military veterans. Their mission? To mobilize skilled volunteers who prepare for, respond to, and recover from crises around the world. Right now, they're helping communities in Southern California recover from devastating wildfires—just one example of their impact wherever disaster strikes.

Networking & Entertainment

Attendees will enjoy powerful connection opportunities throughout the week—including private evening access to Disney California Adventure, exclusive cocktail receptions, and immersive learning with Telarus engineering and product teams. Telarus has exclusively reserved the entire Anaheim Marriott hotel for the Partner Summit, providing an ideal setting for community and networking.

About the Telarus Partner Summit

Held annually, the Telarus Partner Summit is a premier event designed to help technology advisors stay ahead of the curve, build meaningful partnerships, and drive growth. It combines cutting-edge education with peer-to-peer learning and unmatched networking.

For more information and to register, click here.

