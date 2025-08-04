Telarus Partner Summit 2025 Kicks Off in Anaheim, Spotlighting Advisors as Strategic Leaders in the Age of AI

Telarus Partner Summit 2025 kicks off in Anaheim, CA, spotlighting technology advisors as strategic leaders in the AI era. See what's fueling growth, innovation, and opportunity this year.
1600+ technology advisors and suppliers come together to learn, network, and celebrate at Telarus' pinnacle education event.
ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telarus proudly announces the kickoff of the 13th Annual Telarus Partner Summit 2025, its pinnacle annual education event uniting technology advisors, suppliers, and thought leaders from around the globe. Held this year in Anaheim, California, the Summit underscores the vital role of advisors as strategic partners helping businesses navigate disruption and drive value in an AI-enabled world.
"This year's theme is all about recognizing the advisor as a critical growth partner for their customers—they're a guide, a revenue enabler, and an essential force in the age of AI," said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. "With technologies like cybersecurity, CX, and cloud evolving at record pace, businesses are looking to advisors to deliver clarity, strategy, and results. This week is a time for us to dig into emerging technologies and breakthrough methods for creating prospect and customer engagement."
Key highlights of the conference include:
Main Stage Keynotes & Technology Updates
Dynamic sessions featuring industry visionaries, channel executives, and Telarus leadership will cover today's most pressing topics, including:
- Investing in the Channel panel led by Adam Edwards, CEO Telarus
- AI adoption panel led by Dan Foster, CRO, Telarus
- 3rd Annual Telarus Tech Trends insights and discussion with Jen Dimas, CMEO, Telarus, and Ray "R" Wang, Founder & Principal Analyst, Constellation Research
- T-Mobile's Transformation in the Channel keynote with Tim Johnson, SVP of Sales, T-Mobile
- "Real Channel Chiefs of Modern Distribution" panel led by Richard Murray, CCO, Telarus
- Comcast Business discussion led by Adam Edwards, CEO, Telarus
40+ Breakout Sessions Across Experience Levels
With over 40 breakout sessions designed for every stage of the advisor journey, attendees will walk away with actionable insights and new selling strategies in areas like cloud modernization, AI readiness, contact center transformation, advanced networking, next generation cybersecurity, and lots more.
Expansive Supplier Tradeshow and Technology Demos
The two-day exhibition floor features more than 150 top-tier suppliers and emerging innovators. A dedicated Tech Demo Area offers hands-on exploration of new tools and services—from AI integrations and enhanced cybersecurity platforms to the new Telarus Hub business management platform.
Awards and Recognition
The event will celebrate top-performing advisors and suppliers with special recognition throughout the week, including the prestigious Telarus Hall of Fame inductions, Million Dollar Rockstars, Top Suppliers, and the Chairman's Club celebration.
Charity 5K Fun Run
This year, we're proud to partner with Team Rubicon, a global disaster response organization powered by military veterans. Their mission? To mobilize skilled volunteers who prepare for, respond to, and recover from crises around the world. Right now, they're helping communities in Southern California recover from devastating wildfires—just one example of their impact wherever disaster strikes.
Networking & Entertainment
Attendees will enjoy powerful connection opportunities throughout the week—including private evening access to Disney California Adventure, exclusive cocktail receptions, and immersive learning with Telarus engineering and product teams. Telarus has exclusively reserved the entire Anaheim Marriott hotel for the Partner Summit, providing an ideal setting for community and networking.
About the Telarus Partner Summit
Held annually, the Telarus Partner Summit is a premier event designed to help technology advisors stay ahead of the curve, build meaningful partnerships, and drive growth. It combines cutting-edge education with peer-to-peer learning and unmatched networking.
About Telarus
Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit www.telarus.com.
