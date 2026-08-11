Telarus Partner Summit 2026 Opens in Texas with a Focus on AI-Enabled Technology Advisors

"Advisors who lead with AI as part of an outcome-based strategy will be the ones transforming client relationships. The 2026 Telarus Partner Summit is a three-day deep dive into AI and emerging technologies, designed to help advisors accelerate impact and ROI." -- Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus Post this

At a Glance: 2026 Telarus Partner Summit

Exclusive Keynotes and Advisor-Led Panels

Telarus Partner Summit will feature keynote presentations, executive panels, and technology updates from Telarus leadership, renowned industry analysts, and leading channel executives.

Telarus CEO Adam Edwards will host a live Q&A with Telarus VP of Corporate Development Alex Cram and Evan DeCorte of Columbia Capital, giving advisors a chance to ask questions around trends, growth strategies, and best practices.

Telarus CCO Richard Murry will host "Real Chiefs of Modern Distribution," a crowd-favorite panel featuring Channel Chiefs from CommandLink, Five9, Zayo, and Zoom.

Telarus CRO Dan Foster will moderate a before-and-after panel discussion exploring how AI-enabled advisors are using AI to grow their businesses.

Omdia Chief Analyst and Global Channel Influencer of the Year Jay McBain will lead a keynote titled "How AI is Reshaping the Partner Ecosystem."

Telarus CMEO Jen Dimas and Constellation Research Principal Analyst R "Ray" Wang will preview select findings from the highly anticipated 2026-27 Telarus Tech Trends Report, featuring exclusive research to help technology advisors identify new opportunities in AI and beyond.

Curated Education Sessions and Expert Training

Telarus Partner Summit offers more than 40 curated sessions to support advisors across different stages of growth, from beginners who want to build or reinforce foundational knowledge, to experienced advisors who want to engage clients at a more strategic level. Sessions span interactive labs, product workshops, live demos, and real-world sales playbooks.

Examples include:

The AI-Enabled Advisor: How to Turn the Biggest Technology Shift in Decades Into Revenue, led by Sam Nelson, VP of CX & AI, Telarus

Architecting the Digital Backbone: Building an AI-Ready Network, led by Bob Greenough, Director of Sales Engineering, Telarus

Winning Cybersecurity Conversations in an AI-Driven Threat Landscape, led by Sumera Riaz, VP of Cybersecurity, Telarus

Explore the full education agenda for the Telarus Partner Summit.

Immersive Tradeshow and Technology Demos

On Wednesday and Thursday, Telarus will host an expansive 100,000-square-foot exhibition floor featuring more than 160 leading technology suppliers. Attendees will have access to hands-on demonstrations of a wide range of technologies and services, and proof-of-concept stations. Telarus experts will be on hand to share updates on their latest advisor-centric offerings.

Meaningful Networking Opportunities

Advisors and suppliers will have ample opportunity to connect and unwind throughout the three-day event, including relaxed cocktail receptions, curated meetups, and one-on-ones.

On Wednesday evening, Summit attendees will celebrate Texas-style at the Stockyard Stampede at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth. The event kicks off with a private live performance by Straight Tequila Night, Texas's original '90s country tribute band, followed by an action-packed professional rodeo and adult calf-scramble.

Charity 5K Fun Run

Back by popular demand, Telarus will host the annual 5K Charity Fun Run, giving attendees the chance to lace up with peers and support Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization.

The 5K Fun Run is a relaxed, inclusive event designed to foster community and teamwork while supporting a meaningful cause.

Telarus Partner Summit: Built By Advisors, For Advisors

Telarus Partner Summit is more than just another conference. It's three days designed to change the trajectory of technology advisory and unlock valuable growth opportunities.

Attendees will gain the following:

Greater clarity across the technology stack, with a roadmap for future growth.

The confidence to sell AI solutions, backed by real-world customer success stories and proven ROI.

Three days of targeted education focused on cross-selling, expanding existing customer relationships, and uncovering new revenue opportunities.

Honest conversations with the analysts and advisors who are winning right now.

Hands-on access to cutting-edge technologies that customers are demanding.

About the Telarus Partner Summit

Telarus Partner Summit is Telarus' annual flagship event, designed to keep partners ahead of the fast-moving technology landscape. Telarus Partner Summit offers unmatched networking opportunities, cutting-edge education opportunities, and access to the latest technologies and solutions on the market.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Telarus

Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit www.telarus.com.

Media Contact

Rachelle Lara, Telarus, 1 4152354571, [email protected], Telarus

SOURCE Telarus