Telarus Partner Summit 2026 Shows Advisors How to Turn AI Demand Into Multi-Solution Growth

For tech advisors that have never been to a Telarus Partner Summit before, this is a great networking opportunity. There are so many people with depth of experience that are willing to share and help. That's what will keep me coming back. —Stephen Benedetto, Chief Revenue Officer, SLV Management Post this

The premier education event featured keynotes from industry analysts, including Omdia Chief Analyst Jay McBain and Constellation Research Founder R "Ray" Wang; panels packed with growth-focused insights from channel chiefs and investors; and the latest Telarus product updates—with more than 40 education sessions across major technology lanes.

At‑a‑glance highlights:

New buyer research exposes three immediate growth opportunities. A preview of the 2026–27 Telarus Tech Trends Report, based on research with 500 enterprise and midmarket IT buyers and 450 technology advisors, found budgets are rising: 84% of IT buyers plan to increase budgets this year (compared to 77% last year), with a focus on innovation and technology simplification. Buyers prioritize vendor vetting and project execution over cost savings; high-growth advisors are twice as likely to derive revenue from multi-solution engagements; and 84% of buyers are open to switching providers at renewal.

AI shifts the advisory challenge from building to governing. The "Great AI Inversion" keynote with SVP of Sales Engineering Josh Lupresto and Expedient CEO Bryan Smith explored how rapid AI development is increasing the importance of deployment discipline, governance, and execution – and where advisors can help.

Candid main-stage panels delivered real conversations: channel chiefs from CommandLink, Five9, Zayo, and Zoom; an investor Q&A with Columbia Capital; and a cross‑industry discussion on AI's impact on the network with leaders from AT&T, Lumen, Meter, and Telarus.

New Telarus Hub enhancements protect revenue and accelerate sales: updates to the all‑in‑one business management platform included new commission‑sharing, referral, and renewal features, Supplier Matrix Pro enhancements to speed best‑fit vendor matching, and AI‑assisted Order Capture to reduce admin time and increase selling time.

Tailored education sessions and supplier demos elevate learning and real-world applications: Advisors packed over 40 expert-led education sessions for the latest cross-sell/upsell strategies across cybersecurity, cloud, CX, infrastructure, and AI, while the 100,000‑square‑foot expo floor hosted live demos and one-on-one supplier meetings.

Texas-sized networking and relationship building: attendees enjoyed an only-in-Texas rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, plus receptions and networking events throughout the conference that created meaningful ways for the advisor community to identify new growth opportunities and celebrate together.

Telarus Tech Trends Report Sneak Preview: The Data, and What Advisors Can Do with it Immediately

On the main stage, Telarus CMEO Jen Dimas previewed the fourth annual Telarus Tech Trends Report (launching September 1, 2026) with Constellation Research Founder and Principal Analyst R "Ray" Wang.

Three findings anchor the 2026–27 outlook:

The ecosystem sale is now the growth engine: Top buyer investment areas for buyers include: cloud/infrastructure (42%), AI (38%), cybersecurity (34%), and customer experience (34%). Buyers now seek integrated strategies rather than siloed purchases, with AI as the enabler. High‑growth advisors are twice as likely to say multi‑solution deals drive most of their revenue.

Execution beats cost savings: 48% of buyers say vendor vetting and project execution are the top value an advisor delivers, while 54% of advisors still lead with cost — a two‑to‑one perception gap advisors can close by positioning as end‑to‑end strategic partners.

Vendor loyalty is at a historic low: 84% of buyers are open to switching at renewal, and 87% report renewal cost increases, yet only 14% of advisors say clients rely on them for renewal strategy—an underserviced land‑and‑expand moment.

"With 84% of organizations expecting technology budget increases this year, the opportunity is real, but so is the complexity," said R "Ray" Wang, Founder and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "AI lets teams build faster than they can govern. Winning now is less about what's possible and more about what you choose not to do—the essence of strategy meets execution. Moreover, customers are prioritizing the ability to execute over cost. Advisors who help customers prioritize, say no to the wrong projects, and execute the right ones will unlock growth. That signal is unmistakable in this year's Tech Trends data."

On the Record: Leaders and Investors Get Specific

Channel chiefs get real: Back by popular demand, Telarus CCO Richard Murray led "Real Channel Chiefs of Modern Distribution," a candid discussion with CommandLink, Five9, Zayo, and Zoom on optimizing supplier‑advisor relationships for customer outcomes—and why bringing suppliers in earlier creates the most value.

The investor read: Telarus CEO Adam Edwards and VP of Corporate Development Alex Cram joined Columbia Capital's Evan DeCorte to discuss why capital continues to flow into the channel and infrastructure, how the Telarus Capital program supports growing partners, and how advisors should position themselves for the next 5 years of AI‑driven demand.

AI is redrawing the network: Executives from AT&T, Lumen, Meter, and Telarus unpacked how AI workloads are reshaping architecture, capacity planning, and buying cycles, and what advisors should lead with in those conversations.

Recognition and Community Impact

Telarus recognized top-performing suppliers and record-breaking advisor growth with its annual Supplier Awards and Hall of Fame honors. The community also laced up for the annual 5K Charity Fun Run supporting Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization. The event raised more than $17,000 through advisor, supplier, and partner contributions, including generous corporate matching from Quest Technology Management and FREIDDD.

Save the Date

Telarus Partner Summit returns to Dallas: August 2–4, 2027

About Telarus

Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit www.telarus.com.

Media Contact

Rachelle Lara, Telarus, 1 (877) 346-3232, [email protected], www.telarus.com

SOURCE Telarus