Telarus Releases 3rd Annual Tech Trends Report: The Advisor Playbook for AI and Emerging IT Priorities

August 20, 2025 – Sandy, UT

Telarus, a premier technology services distributor (TSD), has released its third annual Telarus Tech Trends Report for technology advisors and consultants. This is exclusive research designed specifically for the channel to help guide advisor selling strategies in the year ahead.

This interactive report presents the latest opportunities around AI and shifting IT buyer needs, while also highlighting key differences between enterprise and mid-market strategies. The report also reveals the top-selling technologies in the channel, along with actionable recommendations to help advisors deepen relationships and maximize growth opportunities with new and existing clients.

"The Tech Trends Report was created to give our advisors an edge. This year's findings don't just track where IT dollars are going—they spotlight where advisors can lead the conversation, deliver clarity in the chaos of AI adoption, and prove their value as strategic growth partners," said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. "Our commitment is to provide advisors with not just data, but trusted thought leadership they can act on immediately."

Key Insights from the Telarus Tech Trends Report: Third Edition

AI remains the top priority: 58% of buyers identified AI as their top investment priority in 2025, compared to 53% in 2024 and 13% in 2023. Despite this, just 13% of tech advisors say they feel "very prepared" to sell AI-powered solutions.

Mid-market momentum: Mid-market companies are pulling ahead in AI adoption, compared to enterprise organizations. 92% of mid-market companies expect IT budget increases this year. Of that spend, the bulk is expected in software over headcount.

Traditional technologies are in high demand: Buyers continue to prioritize platforms that improve communication, security, and performance. The top revenue generators now include UCaaS (73%), networking (66%), and cybersecurity (53%).

The advisor opportunity: Notably, 96% of mid-market respondents said they are interested in working with advisors, while nearly one-third of enterprise buyers agreed. As the report explains, buyers today are looking for more than just technology. Increasingly, they are seeking strategic advisors to guide them through complex decisions.

"Our research shows that mid-market companies are seizing AI as a competitive equalizer, adopting it fast to catch up with many of their enterprise counterparts," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and Founder of Constellation Research. "For advisors, that creates a once-in-a-decade opening: to guide organizations that are experimenting aggressively, but need trusted expertise to translate hype into real outcomes. Advisors who lean in now—connecting AI with security, cloud, and communications—will be positioned at the center of their clients' most critical decisions."

About the Report

The Telarus Tech Trends Report: Third Edition contains insights from nearly 400 IT buyers and more than 450 technology advisors. The report was commissioned by Telarus and conducted by two independent research firms: Constellation Research and Redpoint. All studies were administered in May 2025.

For further details, access the full report here: www.telarus.com/techtrends

About Telarus

Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit: www.telarus.com

