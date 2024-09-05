TelcoBridges Announces Availability of ProSBC Monitoring as a Service

ProSBC MaaS is a natural evolution of our service offerings, designed to help our clients simplify deployment, control operational costs, and ensure the highest level of performance for their ProSBC installations. Post this

Real-Time Monitoring: Instantly track network performance, application uptime and security events with live data feeds and dynamic dashboards.

Customizable Alerts and Notifications: Receive multi-channel notifications via email or integrated messaging platforms when specific performance thresholds are triggered.

Advanced Analytics: Analyze historical data to identify trends and predict future performance issues.

Security: Ensure data integrity with secure data transmission through end-to-end encryption.

Scalability and Flexibility: Seamlessly scale monitoring capabilities to match network growth, with the ability to monitor more than 119 items, including networks, call routing, CPU usage and overall performance.

"With hundreds of thousands of ProSBC sessions now sold and installed worldwide in mission-critical networks, our clients expressed a need for proactive monitoring of their ProSBCs," said Anna Sopeltseva, Marketing Director at TelcoBridges. "ProSBC MaaS fulfills this requirement, offering a purpose-built monitoring service developed by the same team behind our acclaimed ProSBC virtual Session Border Controller."

The global SBC as a Service market is experiencing significant growth, with revenues estimated to reach USD $1,369.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the 2023 Global SBC as a Service Market report from STATS N DATA (https://www.statsndata.org/report/session-border-controller-sbc-market-172848). The introduction of ProSBC MaaS aligns with this market trend, offering additional value to TelcoBridges' existing and future customers.

"ProSBC MaaS is a natural evolution of our service offerings, designed to help our clients simplify deployment, control operational costs, and ensure the highest level of performance for their ProSBC installations," said Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO at TelcoBridges. "By providing this fully managed service, we're enabling our customers to focus on their core business while we handle the complexities of monitoring their critical SBC infrastructure."

ProSBC MaaS is supported by TelcoBridges' global, dedicated support team. This team features highly experienced telecom professionals that offer more than 100 years of expertise, in every global time zone, to ensure 24/7 assistance for scaling MaaS and troubleshooting when necessary.

For more information on ProSBC Monitoring as a Service, visit: https://www.telcobridges.com/prosbc-maas.

About TelcoBridges:

TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and development of carrier-grade and high-density SBCs and VoIP gateways, facilitating connectivity for cloud communications and traditional telco applications. With expertise in SIP, ISDN, SS7 and many other signaling protocols, TelcoBridges' products and services solve difficult telco connectivity challenges. Based in Montreal Canada and with offices in Vietnam, Greece, and Hong Kong, TelcoBridges has deployed VoIP solutions in more than 110 countries worldwide. TelcoBridges' brands include: FreeSBC™, ProSBC™, ProSBCaaS™, Tmedia™ (VoIP media gateways), Tsig™ (signaling gateways), Tmonitor™ (real-time network monitoring equipment), and now ProSBC MaaS (Monitoring as a Service). For more information, visit http://www.telcobridges.com.

Contact:

Anna Sopeltseva

Marketing Director

+ 1 450 655-8993 #133

[email protected]

Media Contact

Todd J Keefe, For Immediate Release Public Relations, 8572340467, [email protected], www.telcobridges.com

SOURCE TelcoBridges