TelcoBridges Announces Availability of ProSBC Session Border Controller as a Service

STIR/SHAKEN – integration with STIR/SHAKEN authentication and verification services

Call Routing – intelligent call routing for carrier peering and SIP Trunking access

Robocall Mitigation – blocking illegal/nuisance callers

SIP Interoperability – resolving protocol compatibility issues between service providers

DDOS Protection – blocking illicit call attempts designed to overwhelm service provider networks.

"Our research shows that UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS service providers see great value in SBC as a Service to improve their network security and management," said Alan Percy, CMO at TelcoBridges. "Offering ProSBC as a Service fulfills the requests from service providers that would prefer to outsource the configuration and day-to-day management of SBC services."

The global SBC as a Service market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be worth USD $818.9 million in 2022 and is poised to reach USD $1,369.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2030, according to the 2023 Global SBC as a Service Market report from STATS N DATA.

"TelcoBridges is one of the rare SBC manufacturers to directly offer an SBC as a service (SBCaaS) to carriers," said Gaetan Campeau, CEO at TelcoBridges. "ProSBC as a Service is a timely evolution for the company that helps carriers simplify deployment and control operational costs."

TelcoBridges' ProSBC is a virtual session border controller, that protects networks from attack while offering extensive SIP interoperability and routing features with outstanding session handling performance. It includes B2BUA, DoS & DDoS protection and advanced call routing features. ProSBC also includes carrier-grade features such as high-availability, encryption and media manipulation capabilities, making ownership affordable through an annual subscription business model. To date, ProSBC has been successfully used by thousands of customers in more than 100 countries around the globe.

For learn more on ProSBC as a Service, visit: https://www.telcobridges.com/prosbcaas.

