Telcom Veteran Michelle Bixel Joins Mytra Consulting as Telecom Consultant

Mytra Consulting welcomes Michelle Bixel as a Telecom Consultant. With extensive experience in telecom operations and product launches, Bixel will be a key asset in Mytra's consulting team.

ANDERSON, Ind., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Bixel as a Telecom Consultant. With over seventeen years of experience in telecommunications, Bixel brings expertise in operational management and product launches to the Mytra team. Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting, emphasized the value of Bixel's expertise in operational consulting, stating, "Michelle's appointment at Mytra Consulting not only reinforces our commitment to recruiting top-tier consultants but also accelerates the momentum we've built in recent months. Her expertise and fresh perspective will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success in empowering clients with forward-thinking strategies and tools."

Bixel is a telecommunication consultant focused on helping clients improve operations and service planning. Her extensive experience in full-cycle project lifecycle management, vendor management, and new product development positions her as a valuable asset in her consulting role with Mytra Consulting. John Greene, CEO of Mytra Consulting, commented on Michelle's appointment, stating, "Michelle's background and understanding of telecommunication and operational consulting will amplify our telecom advisory services. Her experience and operational frame of reference will be beneficial in empowering our clients to achieve their business objectives."

Most recently, Bixel served in a Service Delivery role at INDATEL, where she led end-to-end project management to deliver Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, and Wave Services. Her responsibilities included coordinating Carrier order fulfillment and overseeing vendor management. Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting, added, "Michelle Bixel's Carrier Service Provider background and her hands-on approach to operational consulting will strengthen our ability to expand our operational and management consulting for service providers. Our clients are scaling their broadband operations, and Michelle will help address the operational issues facing broadband providers."

Michelle Bixel highlighted her excitement about joining Mytra Consulting, adding, "I look forward to contributing to Mytra Consulting's growth and success. I am delighted to work with the outstanding team and use our aggregate telecom and operational skills to satisfy clients' changing needs."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Ivanuska, Mytra Consulting, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected], www.mytraconsulting.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Mytra Consulting