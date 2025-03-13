Telebyte Announces New Cable Qualifier for Testing Ethernet-APL & 10Base-T1L Cables

Today, Telebyte announced its new portable solution for Testing Ethernet-APL & 10Base-T1L Single Pair Cables. The Telebyte Cable Qualifier provides a technically innovative method to test and document performance of 10BASE-T1L and Ethernet-APL applications for network planners, cabling installers, and network technicians. End users can now determine in advance if their existing installed cables can be used for these emerging Single Pair Ethernet technologies.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The convenient handheld device is designed to ensure the cable pair will support 10BASE-T1L data and power over data lines. It tests for a variety of cable faults in Ethernet-APL and 10Base-T1L applications where data packet loss has the potential to cause the failure of critical devices. The verification of cables installed in manufacturing and industrial SPE networks is crucial as that environment may subject them to a variety of conditions such as electromagnetic interference (EMI) from surrounding equipment, vibrations, moisture, temperature changes and more. The primary legacy cable faults in SPE are excessive insertion loss or cable voltage drop due to high DC Loop Resistance. Over time the single pair cables experience damage from extreme temperatures, moisture, physical stress, signal loss, inline connector damage, as well as open and short circuit conditions. These issues may result in instability and data packet loss which can cause a machine to shut down or a critical device to fail. The ability to assess cable reliability during installation or to identify and troubleshoot issues quickly and easily when they occur is essential to peak operation. A portable cable tester is the ideal solution.

Existing cable testers on the market are expensive and very complex to operate while Telebyte's Cable Qualifier can be used by cable installers with minimal training. It offers a portable and affordable method for testing the performance and reliability of 10BASE-T1L and Ethernet-APL cables in the SPE network. This easy-to-use system allows the user to test per the IEEE's 802.3-2022 10BASE-T1L and 802.3dd-2022 Ethernet-APL standards that define the cable limits for data and power over data lines. A mobile application provides straightforward selection of the Standard, Data Only, or Power Class as well as simple Pass/Fail indicators.

"Our goal was to make this device ideal for field testing and easy for techs to use. That requires portability, a fast and reliable pass/fail result, and low cost. We are pleased to have achieved that in our new Cable Qualifier."

-Michael Breneisen, President of Telebyte

About Telebyte

Headquartered in New York State, USA, Telebyte's solutions are used by companies globally for a variety of physical layer testing applications, such as vendor qualification and R&D, as well as interoperability, regression, conformance testing, and more.

Our years of experience with channel emulation, noise generation and test automation have shown us that standardization in testing methods and independent test gear are of great importance for an emerging technology to succeed. This develops the trust and reliability needed to accelerate SPE technology. Telebyte's equipment will follow the industry standards allowing us to be an independent test and measurement equipment provider.

Primary Focus of New Product Development: SPE laboratory and field testing solutions for Compliance, Deployment, Safety and Interoperability applications.

Memberships: Single Pair Ethernet Consortium (SPEC) of TIA, Single Pair Ethernet Alliance, FieldComm Group

Contact [email protected] for more information or visit our website at www.telebyteSPE.com

