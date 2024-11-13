Telebyte Test System Approved by SDO'S for Ethernet-APL Data & Power Certification Testing

Telebyte announced that four Standards Development Organizations (SDO's); FieldComm Group, ODVA, Profinet International (PI) and OPC Foundation, have approved Telebyte's automated test system for Ethernet-APL Power and Data Conformance Testing and Certification.

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at the Smart Production Solutions 2024 Fair, Telebyte announced that four Standards Development Organizations (SDO's); FieldComm Group, ODVA, Profinet International (PI) and OPC Foundation, have approved Telebyte's automated test system for Ethernet-APL Power and Data Conformance Testing and Certification.

Ethernet-Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet-APL) is a gamechanger for the process control industry. The ruggedized, two-wire Ethernet link-powered physical layer implements 10BASE-T1L for operating in hazardous areas of process plants with intrinsic safety support.

Compliance and interoperability testing are essential to successful deployment. Telebyte's conformance test solution is based on Ethernet-APL test specifications (Port Profile Specification v1.2, Data Test Specification v1.5.7 and Power Test Specification v1.6) and features an automated Universal Test Setup that may be used for Data and Power Conformance, and Interoperability Testing. Telebyte gear is used by device manufacturers, PHY vendors, and labs around the world for Ethernet-APL testing.

"There are Ethernet-APL products on the market now and we have found Telebyte's automated system saves time and is essential for Ethernet-APL Data and Power Conformance Testing. The support of a commercial company, such as Telebyte, developing a test solution specifically for Ethernet-APL will accelerate the deployment of this technology in the automation industry."

— Sean Vincent, Director of Technology Programs, FieldComm Group, Austin, Texas, USA

— Dr. Al Beydoun, President, and Executive Director, ODVA, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

— Harald Müller, PI Board of Directors, Profinet International (PI), Karlsruhe, Germany

— Peter Lutz, Director Field Level Communications, OPC Foundation, Scottsdale, USA

Contact [email protected] for more information or visit our website at www.telebyteSPE.com

About Telebyte

Headquartered in New York State, USA, Telebyte's solutions are used by companies globally for a variety of physical layer testing applications, such as vendor qualification and R&D, as well as interoperability, regression, conformance testing, and more.

Our years of experience with channel emulation, noise generation and test automation have shown us that standardization in testing methods and independent test gear are of great importance for an emerging technology to succeed. This develops the trust and reliability needed to accelerate SPE technology. Telebyte's equipment will follow the industry standards allowing us to be an independent test and measurement equipment provider.

Primary Focus of New Product Development: SPE laboratory and field testing solutions for Compliance, Deployment, Safety and Interoperability applications.

Memberships: Single Pair Ethernet Consortium (SPEC) of TIA, Single Pair Ethernet Alliance, FieldComm Group

