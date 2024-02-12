Telecom Decision Makers Announces Aggressive Expansion of LED and UV Lighting Solutions

Driven by a commitment to reduce carbon footprints and create safer, more sterile business environments,Telecom Decision Makers (TDM), announces its strategic move into the LED and UV lighting space. As part of the initiative, TDM has launched a website specifically for its lighting service, lighting.tdm.cc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telecom Decision Makers (TDM), a leading provider of business technology and innovative and sustainable lighting solutions, is excited to announce its strategic move into the LED and UV lighting space. Driven by a commitment to reduce carbon footprints and create safer, more sterile business environments, the decision reflects TDM's dedication to pioneering sustainable technologies and ensuring the well-being of businesses and their employees. As part of the initiative, TDM has launched a website specifically for its lighting service, lighting.tdm.cc.

LED lighting is a groundbreaking solution for energy efficiency, cost effectiveness, and environmental sustainability. By switching to LED lighting, businesses of all sizes, including government, public works, and cities, can significantly reduce their lighting costs and environmental impact. Robert Bowling, CEO of TDM, emphasized the significance of this shift, stating, "TDM is not only focused on helping individual businesses thrive but also on assisting cities of all sizes in achieving substantial cost savings while reducing their carbon footprint. LED lighting presents an opportunity to make a real difference in the environment and the world we are passing down to our grandchildren."

The transition to LED lighting not only reduces energy consumption but also offers a long-term, cost-effective solution. LED lighting systems are known for their extended lifespan, which means fewer maintenance and replacement costs for cities and businesses. Mr. Bowling added, "Our goal is to provide cities and businesses with lighting solutions that not only lower their immediate energy expenses but also deliver ongoing savings through reduced maintenance requirements. TDM is here to be a trusted partner. From a no-cost lighting analysis for prospective customers to making sure our clients' lighting systems remain efficient and reliable, we are with them every step of the way."

In addition to cost effective LED lighting, TDM will also be offering UV lighting solutions that can help cities and businesses enhance their sanitation protocols and protect their residents, employees, and visitors. TDM recognizes the critical importance of maintaining a sterile and safe business environment, especially in municipalities. Bowling stated, "Cities of all sizes can benefit from enhanced sanitation measures, and our UV lighting solutions are a powerful tool in achieving that goal."

TDM's expansion into the LED and UV lighting space reflects the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the well-being of its customers. By offering energy-efficient LED lighting solutions and advanced UV lighting technology, TDM is poised to make a significant impact on cost savings, environmental responsibility, and safety for their customers. For more information about TDM's LED and UV lighting solutions and ongoing maintenance services, please visit lighting.tdm.cc.

About TDM

TDM is a leading provider of lighting solutions, committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the lighting industry. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction, TDM offers cutting-edge LED and UV lighting solutions to help businesses, organizations, cities, and municipalities reduce energy consumption, lower operational costs, and create safer environments.

The Telecom Decisions Makers (TDM) family of brands, including Clarus Communications and WheelHouse Solutions, is a leading technology services distributor focused on simplifying the complex world of business technology. With services that include Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Managed IT, Cloud Solutions, Expense Management, and more, TDM serves as a single point of contact for all business technology-related needs. For more information about TDM, please visit www.tdm.cc.

Media Contact

Chris Torbit, Telecom Decision Makers, 1 3145131701, [email protected], www.tdm.cc

SOURCE Telecom Decision Makers