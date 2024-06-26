Telecom Executive John Ivanuska to Join Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting welcomes John Ivanuska, an expert in telecommunications and business development, as a new Business Consultant. The leadership team highlighted Ivanuska's strategic expertise as a key asset in their mission to drive client growth and industry success.

ANDERSON, Ind., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of John Ivanuska, a telecom industry veteran, as a Business Consultant. Ivanuska brings extensive expertise in strategic planning and executive management.

Ivanuska steps into his new role with decades of experience in telecommunications and business development. Most recently, John served as Vice President, Business Development & Carrier Relations at INDATEL Services, where he advised the Executive and Board Leadership on strategic growth initiatives. Before his tenure at INDATEL, John had a distinguished career at Verizon, managing Wireline and Cable network suppliers for a decade, providing strategic consulting to optimize supplier relationships and network efficiencies. He also served as Director of State Public Policy at XO Communications, leading regulatory and legislative efforts and securing partnership agreements with over 50 companies, showcasing his expertise in regulatory consulting and policy development.

John Greene, CEO of Mytra Consulting, expressed confidence in Ivanuska's appointment, "we pride ourselves on assembling a team of highly skilled professionals who are dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that drive growth and success for our clients. Mr. Ivanuska's addition to our ranks further strengthens our ability to provide cutting-edge strategies and comprehensive support in the ever-evolving telecommunications domain. John Ivanuska's expertise will be an invaluable asset as we continue to navigate the complexities of the industry and exceed our clients' expectations."

Ivanuska's early career includes leadership roles at Birch Communications and Sprint. At Birch Communications, he oversaw carrier relations and provided strategic advice on expanding the company's market reach. At Sprint, he was instrumental in growing the wireline footprint and offered insights into market expansion and strategic development.

Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting, emphasized the value of Ivanuska's expertise in Telecommunication and Business consulting, stating, "John Ivanuska's comprehensive background in the Carrier Wholesale telecommunications industry makes him the ideal candidate for the role of Business Consultant. We are pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to leveraging his expertise to drive further growth and success for our clients."

John Ivanuska expressed his enthusiasm about joining Mytra Consulting, stating, "I am thrilled to bring my industry experience to Mytra Consulting. I look forward to collaborating with the team here to deliver exceptional results for our clients. The opportunity to contribute to Mytra's continued growth is exciting. Together, I believe we can achieve great things and continue to set new standards in the industry."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Ivanuska, Mytra Consulting, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected], www.mytraconsulting.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Mytra Consulting