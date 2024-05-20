Telecom Executive Martie Willaby Appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting announces the appointment of Martie Willaby, a telecom industry veteran, to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Willaby brings extensive expertise in strategic sales leadership, executive management, and fostering collaboration within teams to drive company revenue growth.

ANDERSON, Ind., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting announces the appointment of Martie Willaby, a telecom industry veteran, to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Willaby brings extensive expertise in strategic sales leadership, executive management, and fostering collaboration within teams to drive company revenue growth.

Martie Willaby's career includes executive roles at renowned telecommunications companies. As Vice President of Carrier Sales at Segra, Martie spearheaded a team of 35 sales representatives, engineers, and support staff, driving significant revenue growth in the carrier space. His leadership played a pivotal role in Segra's remarkable growth from a $1 billion to a $3 billion valuation within just three years.

Prior to his role at Segra, Willaby served as Vice President of Carrier and Government Sales at Spirit Communications, where he managed teams responsible for over $130 million in revenue across carrier and government markets. His strategic direction and leadership ensured the consistent achievement of corporate goals. Martie's tenure at PalmettoNet as Director of Carrier Sales and his pioneering role at DukeNet Communications as Director of Sales further highlight his expertise in driving business growth and establishing strong relationships within the telecommunications industry.

John Greene, CEO of Mytra Consulting, expressed confidence in Martie's appointment, stating, "Martie Willaby's extensive experience and proven track record of success in the Carrier Wholesale telecommunications industry make him the ideal candidate for the role of Chief Revenue Officer. We are pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to leveraging his expertise to drive further growth and success for our clients."

Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting, emphasized the value of Willaby's expertise in various areas, stating, "Centered on Telecommunication and Business consulting, Martie's joining Mytra Consulting marks a notable stride in broadening the firm's capacities and reinforcing its dedication to providing exceptional value to its clients."

Martie Willaby expressed his enthusiasm about joining Mytra Consulting, stating, "I am excited to leverage my experience and expertise to further enhance Mytra Consulting's telecommunications advisory services. I look forward to collaborating with the Mytra team and delivering outstanding results for our clients."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

